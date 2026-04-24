Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt’s Ballu reimagined, reborn and more fearless than ever. Watch

Actor Sanjay Dutt is all set for his biggest cinematic endeavour in recent times. Fans will see him once again as the iconic Balaram Prasad aka Ballu from legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s blockbuster movie Khal Nayak (1993), as a sequel to the actioner is currently in the making.

The makers of the movie, titled Khalnayak Returns, officially announced it with a special teaser that offers glimpses of Sanjay Dutt as Ballu 2.0. However, unlike the 1993 film, the latest instalment in the franchise appears far bloodier and grittier, suggesting it will be an out-and-out actioner.

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What’s in Khalnayak Returns teaser?

The 72-second promo begins with a close-up of flames. As the camera zooms out, it reveals that the entire place is burning. On one side, a man can be seen lying unconscious, drenched in blood. As the fire burns on both sides, a man emerges from between. A long chain can be seen fixed to one of his hands, hinting that he was shackled by someone but broke free effortlessly.

He then goes and sits next to another person, also bloodied, struggling to crawl to safety. Soon, the teaser reveals the former’s face — and it’s Ballu! As the wounded man pleads for forgiveness and requests to be let go, Ballu utters his iconic line from Khal Nayak, “Bhola tha nah? 10 October, raat ke 10 baje, Balu jail se ‘furr.’” Ballu then goes on to sing the title track from the 1993 movie as he walks away with swagger.

“Every story has its time… and that time has come,” Sanjay Dutt wrote while sharing the announcement video on social media. “The legend is back. Witness the first look of one of the most iconic characters in Indian cinema — reimagined, reborn and more fearless than ever,” the movie’s makers mentioned in the description box for the teaser on YouTube.

Talking about Khalnayak Returns, Sanjay Dutt told Variety, “It’s been a long-cherished dream of mine to be able to revive this film and hence we have legally acquired the rights for it.”

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He added, “I want to thank Subhashji and the team of Mukta Arts for entrusting us with this legacy.”

The movie will be jointly produced by Jio Studios, Aspect Entertainment, and Sanjay Dutt’s Three Dimension Motion Pictures. Further details regarding its cast and crew members have not been unveiled yet.

About Khal Nayak

One of the biggest hits in Sanjay Dutt’s career as a leading man, Khal Nayak also starred Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Raakhee, and Anupam Kher in key roles. While the movie in itself became a blockbuster, its songs, composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, are celebrated even now.

The film hit the screens around the time when Sanjay was arrested for his alleged involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and his purported connections to the underworld.