Khaali Peeli trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday promise a typical Bollywood masala entertainer

Khaali Peeli will stream on ZEEPlex on October 2. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

The trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli is out. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film will have a digital release on October 2 on ZeePlex.

Going by the trailer, the film appears to be a typical Bollywood masala entertainer with a ‘ladka-ladki’ on the run, the police and a gun-wielding villain chasing them, the hero taking on the goons and amid all the chaos, there are those colourful, extravagant song-dance sequences.

Ishaan Khatter, for the first time, plays a typical Bollywood hero and looks impressive. Ananya Panday plays a bubbly, daring and outspoken girl. But the surprise element of the trailer is Jaideep Ahlawat, who essays the villain named Yusuf.

Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Khaali Peeli. Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Khaali Peeli.

The official description of Khali Peeli reads, “PUBLIC… Aa gaya hai full dhamaal trailer! Toh abb, no place to run… Nowhere to hide. Ready rehneka for a mad ride! 🚖💥”

Written by Yash Keswani and Sima Aggarwal, it has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.

Talking about Khali Peeli, director Maqbool Khan had said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Ishaan & Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy, mad roller-coaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy thoroughly!”

