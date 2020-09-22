Khaali Peeli trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday promise a typical Bollywood masala entertainer

The trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli is out. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film will have a digital release on October 2 on ZeePlex.
Going by the trailer, the film appears to be a typical Bollywood masala entertainer with a ‘ladka-ladki’ on the run, the police and a gun-wielding villain chasing them, the hero taking on the goons and amid all the chaos, there are those colourful, extravagant song-dance sequences.
Ishaan Khatter, for the first time, plays a typical Bollywood hero and looks impressive. Ananya Panday plays a bubbly, daring and outspoken girl. But the surprise element of the trailer is Jaideep Ahlawat, who essays the villain named Yusuf.
The official description of Khali Peeli reads, “PUBLIC… Aa gaya hai full dhamaal trailer! Toh abb, no place to run… Nowhere to hide. Ready rehneka for a mad ride! 🚖💥”
Written by Yash Keswani and Sima Aggarwal, it has been co-produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios and Himanshu Mehra.
Talking about Khali Peeli, director Maqbool Khan had said, “It’s been a pleasure working with Ishaan & Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy, mad roller-coaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy thoroughly!”
