Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday promise a mad ride

Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan.

The teaser of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli dropped on Monday, giving a sneak peek into a cat-and-mouse chase on the roads of Mumbai.

In the over one-minute-long teaser, Ishaan, a half-murder accused, and Ananya, a dancer, are seen running away with some cash and jewellery in their taxi – known as Kaali Peeli in Mumbai – with a peculiar number plate, 6969.

The film, also starring Pataal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat, is directed by debutant Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and Zee Studios. It is written by Yash Keswani and Sima Aggarwal.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Shaano की बस्ती मे आ रेला hai ik डेढ़ शना to Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka teaser Directed by @macriaan. Coming soon.”

Khaali Peeli’s release date is yet to be announced.

