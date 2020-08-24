scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 24, 2020
Top news

Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday promise a mad ride

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: August 24, 2020 10:39:21 am
Khaali Peeli teaserKhaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan.

The teaser of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer Khaali Peeli dropped on Monday, giving a sneak peek into a cat-and-mouse chase on the roads of Mumbai.

In the over one-minute-long teaser, Ishaan, a half-murder accused, and Ananya, a dancer, are seen running away with some cash and jewellery in their taxi – known as Kaali Peeli in Mumbai – with a peculiar number plate, 6969.

The film, also starring Pataal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat, is directed by debutant Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra and Zee Studios. It is written by Yash Keswani and Sima Aggarwal.

1x1

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Shaano की बस्ती मे आ रेला hai ik डेढ़ शना to Chal abb batti bujha, aur dekh #KhaaliPeeli ka teaser Directed by @macriaan. Coming soon.”

Khaali Peeli’s release date is yet to be announced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan quarantine life
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan: The quarantine life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement