Khaali Peeli, PM Narendra Modi, Thappad: Movies releasing after cinema halls reopen on October 15

Thappad, Khaali Peeli and PM Narendra Modi are releasing in the theaters once again.

Cinema hall owners in some states have geared up to provide cine-goers with a safe and secure environment as they head back to theatres, starting October 15. The cinema halls will comply with the set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Also, they are planning to screen an interesting mix of films.

So, to make it easier for you, we have listed the movies which will have a theatrical release in the coming days.

PM Narendra Modi

Releasing on: October 15

PM Narendra Modi movie stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role. PM Narendra Modi movie stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role.

Omung Kumar directorial PM Narendra Modi is a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It chronicles the life of PM Modi from his childhood till the time he became the prime minister of the country. While Vivek Anand Oberoi plays the titular role, the film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Akshat R Saluja. The PM Narendra Modi movie first released on May 24, 2019.

Khaali Peeli

Releasing on: October 16

Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is helmed by Maqbool Khan.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey starrer Khaali Peeli premiered on Zee Plex on October 2. But now the makers have decided to release the film in theatres. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film revolves around Blackie (Khatter), a Mumbai taxi-driver, and Pooja (Panday), a girl on the run. Jaideep Ahlawat is seen as a goon in the movie. Touted as a masala family entertainer, it also stars Swanand Kirkire, Satish Kaushik and Anup Soni.

Ka Pae Ranasingam

Releasing on: October 16

Ka Pae Ranasingam is directed by debutant P Virumandi. Ka Pae Ranasingam is directed by debutant P Virumandi.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam is written and directed by debutant P Virumandi. Billed as a geopolitical thriller, the film is bankrolled by KJR Studios. The movie also stars Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani and Poo Ram. Ka Pae Ranasingam had its digital premiere on ZEE Plex on October 2.

My Spy

Releasing on: October 16

The Peter Segal film is a family-comedy starring Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Ken Jeong. The film follows the story of JJ, a CIA agent, played by Bautista who is forced to teach spycraft to a nine-year-old girl, played by Chloe Coleman. Bautista is ordered to surveil a family as an undercover agent, but Coleman spoils the plan by finding out about the hidden cameras. She then blackmails him into teaching her how to be a spy. The film also had its digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

Thappad

Releasing: This week

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad. Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad.

Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles, is a social drama that highlights the issue of domestic violence. Set in Delhi, it is the story of homemaker Amrita (Pannu) who is happy with her duties at home that includes attending to her husband Vikram’s (Gulati) smallest needs. But one day, irked by his colleague, Vikram let it all out on Amrita and slaps her in front of his parents, neighbours and other guests at their home. The rest of the film revolves around the consequences of this one slap.

Tanhaji

Releasing: This week

Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji. Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji.

The Om Raut directorial revolves around the military leader of the Maratha empire, Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who led the battle against the Mughal commander Uday Bhan. While Saif plays Uday, Kajol essays the character of Savitribai Malusare (wife of Tanhaji). Sharad Kelkar portrays Chhatrapati Shivaji in the film.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Releasing: This week

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar feature in the lead roles in this same-sex love story, directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles. At the time of its release, Khurrana had said, “Our film is one of its kind. It is a giant leap for Indian cinema where we are portraying two men as homosexuals, and we are very front-footed about it. It is also the reaction of the family when they find out that their son is gay. This film could be like an induction for the Indian audience. It is not something that is very serious. It is mainstream and commercial. It is a popcorn entertainer.”

Malang

Releasing: This week

Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

Mohit Suri’s romantic action-thriller Malang boasts of an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The film was a hit when it released in theatres in February this year. If you like Bollywood masala entertainers, Malang makes for a good watch. The high-voltage action sequences and the plot twists will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Kedarnath

Releasing: This week

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath.

Good news for Sushant Singh Rajput fans! The Sushant and Sara Ali Khan starrer is all set to return to theatres. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film is set against the backdrop of devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2013, which wreaked havoc in northern India, leaving thousands dead and stranded. At the centre of its narrative is the love story of a rich Hindu girl (Sara) and a humble Muslim boy (Sushant). What happens to their bond when calamity strikes, is what Kedarnath is all about.

War

Releasing: This week

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War.

Directed by Sidharth Anand, the film is an action-adventure where Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff play spies, and when one goes rogue, the other is asked to hunt him down. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. It released last year on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and was among the highest box office earners of 2019 with a collection of Rs 317.91 crore.

Force of Nature

Releasing on: October 23

Starring Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Mel Gibson, David Zayas and others, Force Of Nature is all set for a theatrical release after premiering on Amazon Prime Video. Cory Miller has penned the script, which focuses on “a retired detective who must protect residents of a building that is being evacuated during a hurricane while criminals attempt to pull off a robbery there.”

The Rental

Releasing on: October 30

Dave Franco’s The Rental is a horror-drama featuring Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss. The synopsis of the film reads, “Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light.”

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Releasing on: November 13

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari features Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari features Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead.

Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is arriving in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. The film is said to be a social satire that deals with society’s obsession with astrology in the match-making process. Set in the 90s, the family comedy also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Releasing soon

Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, was scheduled to release on March 20. However, the team had to postpone the release due to the pandemic. Now, since theatres are reopening, the makers are pondering over its theatrical release. For director Dibakar Banerjee, the film is his attempt to make something twisted on gender and patriarchy.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Releasing soon

Saif Ali Khan , Rani Mukerji, Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen together in Bunty Aur Babli 2. (Photo: PR handout)

Directed by Varun V Sharma, the sequel to hit 2005 romantic-comedy Bunty Aur Babli, Bunty Aur Babli 2 features a fresh on-screen pair. Debutante Sharvari and Siddhanth Chaturvedi play the lead roles in the movie along with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Bunty Aur Babli 2 wrapped up its shoot and post-production work after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Madam Chief Minister

Releasing soon

Subhash Kapoor’s political drama Madam Chief Minister stars Richa Chadha in the titular role. It also features actors Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. Madam Chief Minister was earlier scheduled to release on July 17.

Indoo ki Jawani

Releasing soon

Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal starrer Indoo Ki Jawani is directed by Abir Sengupta. Advani plays the titular role of Indoo Gupta, a woman from Ghaziabad whose experiments with a dating app bring some hilarious twists to her life. The film was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 5 but got delayed and will now be out in theaters soon.

