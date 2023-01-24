KGF star Yash returns to screen as brand ambassador for Pepsi, tells the cola ‘congratulations, I love you’

Superstar Yash has come on board as the brand ambassador of a cola. The actor, who shot to nationwide fame with his blockbuster action franchise KGF, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video announcing his association with the beverage brand.

The video features Yash–wearing a Pepsi T-shirt–looking at a chilled bottle of the beverage. “Congratulations Pepsi. I love you,” Yash says as he takes a sip and gives it a flying kiss. “Let’s rise together! #riseupbaby,” the caption of the video read.

According to a report in IANS, Yash said he is “exhilarated” to join as the face of the brand. “I believe in living life to the fullest, making the most of each moment, and following my passion unabashedly, which is synonymous with Pepsi’s philosophy. A collaboration as exciting as this is a great way to start the new year, and I can’t wait for my fans to see me in an all-new avatar,” he said.

Yash was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2. The Kannada film emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema upon its release last year and made the 36-year-old actor a household name across the country.

After the mammoth success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash has been taking his time to sign his next. There have been constant media speculations that he also been offered Hindi films to choose from, though there is no clarity on his next. There were also rumours that Yash has been approached to star in the sequel of Brahmastra, which filmmaker Karan Johar denied and said the reports were “rubbish”.