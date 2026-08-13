‘He’s a superstar’: Yash on why beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero didn’t make him bigger

Actor Yash is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited action thriller, Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is slated to hit cinemas on August 26. The release has, in fact, prompted Dinesh Vijan’s production house Maddock Films to push the release of Laxman Utekar’s period dance drama Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, from its initial release date of August 28. That may prove to be a wise move, given that Yash’s pan-India breakthrough film KGF: Chapter 1 outperformed, by a huge margin, Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Zero, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, when the two films released on the same day — December 21, 2018. In an upcoming episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Yash will look back on the box-office clash.

“I’m still his fan,” Yash said in a promo of his upcoming Aap Ki Adalat episode. “We were a small film. Shah Rukh sir’s film was bigger, so we released ours,” he added.

While Zero earned around Rs 191 crore worldwide, KGF: Chapter 1 emerged as the box-office winner, grossing around Rs 250 crore worldwide. But Yash doesn’t feel that qualifies him to become a bigger star than Shah Rukh Khan.

“He’s a superstar. The day I think I’m bigger than my seniors, I’m done,” he claimed.

Even during the trailer launch of KGF: Chapter 1, Yash had argued that the clash with Zero wasn’t “intentional”. “I strongly believe there is enough space. One film cannot acquire the whole country. There will be two or three films,” he argued.

“Especially for us, since we have five languages, we had to have a date which is suitable for five languages. It is not an intentional thing, but when you have to release with five languages, you need a date which is good with all distributors. But of course, we will have a big competition in Delhi, but it’s ok. I feel if the movie is good, it will have its own strength,” added Yash.

KGF: Chapter 1, made in Kannada, was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

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Backed by Hombale Films, and distributed in North India by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, KGF: Chapter 1 became the highest grossing Kannada film ever at that point, only to be surpassed by its 2022 sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, which amassed over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the fourth highest grossing Indian film globally.

Also Read — ‘We will make you vacate Karnataka’: Rishika Singh slams Yash’s Toxic over portrayal of women

Meanwhile, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grownups, co-written by Geethu Mohandas and Yash, and co-produced by Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. It’s been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, and features Yash in a dual role.