KGF actor Anant Nag says Pathaan’s ‘Besharam Rang’ has ‘nudity content’, calls for harsher CBFC: ‘This is not Indian culture’

Veteran actor Anant Nag, who appeared in a prominent role in the first KGF movie, has slammed the costume worn by Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film Pathaan. A song from the film, titled “Besharam Rang,” attracted the attention of certain sections of the public, who interpreted the bikini worn by Deepika’s character as a colour-coded affront to religious sentiments. The ensuing controversy reportedly prompted the Central Board of Film Certification to suggest cuts be made the the song sequence, as well as the film as a whole.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan is a spy-action film slated for release on January 25. The movie has been wrapped in a controversy ever since the song was released online last month. In an interview with Asianet, Anant Nag described the song as having ‘nudity content’, even though the source of the controversy was a costume that Deepika is wearing.

“Showing women in such a way is not part of our Indian culture. If the censor team had done their job, this wouldn’t have happened in the first place,” he said, adding, “Forget about movies, look at OTT content, they show all sorts of nasty and offensive stuff. Everything is openly shown and no one is there to stop them.”

The actor concluded, “The Indian Cinema should stop such nudity content on big and small screens. Showing things against our culture and tradition will definitely cause conflicts among the people.”

In the last few weeks, several film industry personalities have weighed in on the “Besharam Rang” controversy. Most recently, veteran writer Javed Akhtar said on the sidelines of a book launch event that one should have faith in the officials designated by the government to address such issues. ““It is not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong. We have an agency, the department by the government, there are people from the government and cross-section of society who will watch the film and decide what will be passed and what will not be passed. I think we should have trust in that certification, the cuts that they suggest and what they pass,” he said.

Deepika was famously targeted by fringe groups ahead of the release of her 2018 period drama Padmaavat, prompting high security presence at some screenings of the film.