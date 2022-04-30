KGF 2 star Yash turns down multi-crore pan masala endorsement deal, days after Akshay Kumar’s apology

After winning the audiences’ hearts with his performance in KGF: Chapter 2, Kannada star Yash has now won the appreciation of his fans and followers by rejecting a pan masala endorsement deal reportedly worth several crores. This comes days after Akshay Kumar apologised after attracting backlash for endorsing a pan masala brand.

Yash’s management agency – Exceed Entertainment — has confirmed the news through a press statement. The statement by Arjun Banerjee, head of the talent management agency, read, “Pan Masalas and such products have a hugely detrimental effect on people’s health and their impact can be life threatening. This is a truly heroic conscience call by Yash, who has declined a deal that was very personally lucrative in the interest of his fans and followers.”

“Given his pan India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of messaging to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands which have a conscience, are like minded and want to play the long game, just like the man himself”, he added.

Yash’s decision comes a week after Akshay Kumar withdrew his association with a pan masala brand. The actor had received backlash for promoting a Vimal Elaichi. He apologised for the mistake and said that he would be more careful about the brands that he endorses in the future.

Akshay wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.” Akshay was seen in the brand’s latest advertisement, which also featured Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

Ajay Devgn, who is also associated with Vimal Elaichi through ‘surrogate advertising’ for pan masala, had earlier said in a media interaction, “It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Somethings are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”