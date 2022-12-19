scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

KGF 2 sold 2.14 million tickets in one day, among top 3 blockbusters alongside RRR and Vikram in Book My Show 2022 report

KGF: Chapter 2 delivered the mightiest contribution on BookMyShow where 2.14 million tickets were sold for movies for one single day on April 14 this year.

Top movies of the year as per BookMyShow's annual report. (Photo: Prashant Neel/Instagram, RRR film still, Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Blockbuster movies across languages dominate the annual report of BookMyShow, which wraps up the best of 2022’s entertainment trends across movies, live entertainment and on-demand content through its TVOD platform.

According to the report, films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, The Kashmir Files, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva, Vikram and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness were amongst the most popular movies.

“In fact, K.G.F. 2 sold 34% of overall tickets for weekends alone and broke a 5-year long record by surpassing Baahubali 2 to become the top-selling film on BookMyShow with a whopping 17.7 million tickets sold overall,” the report read.

KGF: Chapter 2, headlined by Yash, delivered the “mightiest contribution” on BookMyShow where 2.14 million tickets were sold for movies for one single day on April 14 this year– the day the Kannada blockbuster was released.

 

On the digital front, over a staggering 1,10,000 hours of content was streamed courtesy BookMyShowStream with more than 200 films released in the past 12 months on the platform.

“April was the month of choice with the highest number of streams sold and engagement garnered on BookMyShow Stream in a pay-per-view format through the month even while thriller documentary ‘Assassins’ ruled the roost on the TVOD platform.”

According to the report, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai were the leaders of the pack of metro cities for movies, live entertainment or on-demand video entertainment. The year saw non-metros and tier 2 (and beyond) markets coming into their own as consumers of entertainment growing tremendously with Ahmedabad being crowned King of the non-metro market.

The report mentioned that in 2022, more than 1600 movies were watched, over 19,000 live events experienced and 1,11,000 plus hours of content streamed on BookMyShow Stream.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:17:01 pm
