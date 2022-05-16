KGF 2 is now streaming online, here’s how you can watch the Yash starrer

KGF 2 is still going strong at the box office. The Yash starrer has broken several box office records, and the Hindi version of the film is nearing the Rs 450 crore mark, despite new releases. And now, the movie is expanding its reach by releasing on Amazon Prime Video’s Movie Rentals, which will allow film buffs to watch the movie from the comfort of their home. However, one has to pay a price for the luxury.

Starting today, movie lovers – both Prime members and those who are not yet Prime members – can rent KGF 2 for Rs 199 on Amazon Prime Video.

A sequel of the 2018 Prashanth Neel directorial KGF, KGF Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky whose name now strikes fear in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as a threat to law and order. Rocky must battle threats from all sides for unchallenged supremacy.

The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois.

KGF Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The franchise will return with its third installment soon.