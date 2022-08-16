scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Ketan Mehta reflects on ‘turbulent times’ in the country: Polarisation of this kind is dangerous for society 

Filmmaker Ketan Mehta, known for helming acclaimed movies like Mirch Masala and Holi, talks about his short Toba Tek Singh and the trauma of Partition.

Written by Justin Joseph Rao | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 9:12:48 am
Ketan Mehta is currently awaiting the TV premiere of his short, Toba Tek Singh (Photo: SahiDeepa/Twitter)

Filmmaker Ketan Mehta grew up listening to horror stories of India-Pakistan Partition. Seventy-five years later, the filmmaker says the current socio-political climate of the country, where brotherhood between communities seem to have been stained, is disturbing.

As a filmmaker, Ketan Mehta has been a chronicler of India stories, from his 1980 debut Bhavni Bhavai, a feature film which addressed caste atrocities, to his Partition-set short film Toba Tek Singh, based on writer Saadat Hassan Manto’s 1955 story of the same name.

In Toba Tek Singh–which shows how patients in a mental asylum on the India-Pakistan border react to the idea of Partition–Mehta shifts his gaze to the friendship between Hindu, Muslim and Sikh inmates and follows the life of its central character, Bishan Singh, played by Pankaj Kapur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINDAGI (@zindagiofficial)

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Mehta reflects on how his short Toba Tek Singh is gearing for its TV premiere at a time when many feel the country is going through religious intolerance. “These are turbulent times. Polarisation of this kind is dangerous for the society.

“Any kind of extreme polarisation is completely dangerous for a civilised society, for human development and for human beings to be able to reach their potential. This kind of an atmosphere of hatred leads to cruelty and leads to intolerance…,” the filmmaker says.

Manto’s Toba Tek Singh follows the inmates of the asylum being split during the Partition– Hindu and Sikh patients are transferred to India while Muslims are sent to Pakistan. Bishan Singh, whose village Toba Tek Singh is in Pakistan, is traumatised to learn that he is being sent to India.

The story of Toba Tek Singh–about the cruelty of displacement and the idea of home–has ironically remained relevant in present India, where people are often asked to prove their love for their country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINDAGI (@zindagiofficial)

 

“The situation (that people have to prove that this is their country) disturbs me substantially. There is so much more to life. Creativity should be greater than destructive forces, but unfortunately there seems to be a wave of negative destructive forces which are overwhelming the rest,” Mehta adds.

Advertisement

The filmmaker says the story of his short is not just about the Partition but also “human conditions, violence” and goes beyond borders, finding a parallel internationally with what is happening across the world. “It is basically human minds violence against each other. So this is a narrative of human condition, Partition being just one of the extreme example of it”.

Mehta grew up in Delhi, where his childhood was dotted with stories about the Partition. His grandparents had come to India from Karachi, Pakistan, so the stories he heard directly were “about that period and people”.

Also Read: |Toba Tek Singh review: The Ketan Mehta film does not capture the essence of Manto’s story

“Since I grew up in Delhi, Partition was one of those wounds, traumas on the national psyche which has been there at least in our generation of people. For those who grew up after independence, it was part of growing up. The horrors of Partition was something that you heard very often about, because someone or the other in Delhi would come up with stories”.

Advertisement

For his adaptation of Toba Tek Singh, which will have its TV premiere on Zindagi DTH platforms, Mehta has tweaked the classic to turn the short story into a 70-min film. He has introduced Manto’s character to the script, as a warden of the asylum, and used documentary footages of the time to underline what “the trauma of Partition was like”.

“It was woven on three levels. There was another story of Manto on Partition called Khol Do, which was about a girl who was abducted. I merged these two stories for this narrative. I have been fascinated with the Toba Tek Singh story since my college days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...
PM Modi’s Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotismPremium
PM Modi’s Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism

“Because Manto went to Pakistan in the end, somewhere in India his recognition has been diluted but he is one of the greatest writers… The stories he wrote around Partition and independence are some of his best stories. Toba Tek Singh questions the basic idea of why it happened, what did it achieve… Apart from misery,” he adds.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 09:12:48 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Explained: Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, an...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

Private sector steps up hiring, but staff strength in PSUs sees a decline

‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death

‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Delhi Confidential

Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day

Premium
Bodyguard Muneeswarar, the guardian deity of vehicles in Chennai
Know Your City

Bodyguard Muneeswarar, the guardian deity of vehicles in Chennai

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
Opinion

C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood shows solidarity with PM Modi’s ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign on Independence Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement