Ketan Mehta, Anubhav Sinha join hands for freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s biopic: ‘Was taken in by Usha Mehta’s courage’

Filmmaker Ketan Mehta will helm a biopic on his aunt and freedom fighter Usha Mehta. The film titled Freedom Radio will be produced by Anubhav Sinha under his production banner Benaras Mediaworks.

Usha Mehta was a freedom fighter who started a secret radio station during the Quit Indian Movement in 1942. The radio broadcast messages from Mahatma Gandhi and other prominent leaders across India.

Talking about making the biopic, Ketan Mehta said in a statement, “Developing this story has been pure joy. Sifting through her (Usha Mehta) personal diaries, and delving into my own memories have been a crucial part of work.”

Mehta also shared that Freedom Radio is a film about the spirit of freedom. It will be set in the pre-independence era, and will chronicle how the youth of the country stepped up when top leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, among others, were put in jail by the British.

Ketan Mehta said he is happy to collaborate with Anubhav Sinha for the film as he feels that the latter “understands the vision of a filmmaker”.

Commenting about coming on-board Freedom Radio as a producer, Sinha said, “It’s been a sheer joy working with Ketan on this project. I was taken in by Usha Mehta’s courage and grit. It’s the kind of patriotism that we need to revisit in today’s day and age.”

The cast of the film is yet to be announced.