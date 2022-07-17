Brahmastra’s Kesariya: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are lost in their world of love and flowers; couple calls the ballad ‘their song’

The full song Kesariya from Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is finally out. The track is a love ballad crooned by Arijit Singh. A snippet from the same had been released ahead of the couple’s wedding in April. In the video, Ranbir and Alia share a wholesome romance on the streets of Benaras.

Prior to the release of the song, Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji did an Instagram Live, where they discussed the difficult experience of making the song. Alia emphasised that Ayan ‘hadn’t slept the previous night’, and that she, with Ranbir and Ayan sat through numerous versions of the song, giving Ayan feedback. The filmmaker added that a lot of hard work had gone into it and that till today, ‘they were still trying to do something’.

Ayan also said that he didn’t intend Kesariya to be the first song to be released, but after much discussion the team realised it was the best option as they had been working on the song for months. He said, “We’ll be given too many gaalis. You know what it’s taken to get the song out.” Ranbir Kapoor was busy with Shamshera promotions, and was therefore not available for the live. After plugging his film, Alia joked that now Kesariya was ‘her song’ only.

Watch the music video of Kesariya here:

Later, Ranbir joined Alia as a surprise in the live, and asked for a quick recap of what had happened in the live. Ranbir said, “We’ve gone through several versions (for this track), from discotheque version to this final one.” Ayan added, “Everything came to a stop to make this.” The director stated that something ‘was right’ about this song and said that he felt validated, as Ranbir quipped, “I don’t remember the last time there was so much anticipation for a song. The demand is so high…” Alia said that as the excitement for the song reached a peak, they decided to please the fans. Answering a fan’s question on working with Ayan, Ranbir said, “He’s a bloody genius, and I have immense faith in him, and I’m a big cheerleader for his talent.” Both Ranbir and Alia did the heart sign, and said they’ve discussed ‘what is their song’. Ranbir had asked Alia this question, ‘What is their song’ during their Maasai Mara trip, and now they have Kesariya.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra releases on September 9 in cinemas.