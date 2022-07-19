‘Kesariya’ draws comparisons to ‘Laree Chootee’ and folk song ‘Charkha’: Fans ask Pritam to ‘put more effort into plagiarism’

July 19, 2022 11:32:10 am
Memes aren’t the only thing the Brahmastra team is having to deal with. After the release of the film’s first song, “Kesariya,” fans have also arrived at grounds on which to accuse composer Pritam of plagiarism. This isn’t something that the composer is unfamiliar with.
This time, several fans have spotted similarities between a portion of “Kesariya” and the chorus of the song “Laree Chootee” from the 2007 film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, starring Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia. “Laree Chootee” was composed and performed by the Pakistani rock band, Call. “Kesariya” has been performed by Arijit Singh.
“Ab itna bhi copy mat karo,” one person tweeted, sharing a comparison video of the two songs. The tweet has attracted over 8000 ‘likes’, and prompted many others to voice similar opinions. “It’s such a popular song. Did they think no one will figure it out?” another person wondered. “Put more efforts even when you are plagiarising,” wrote one person.
Abe itna bhi copy mat karo 😂#Kesariya pic.twitter.com/uNtaHKhylM
— 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 17, 2022
Some fans also found similarities between “Kesariya” and a Punjabi folk song “Charkha.” Many shared a video of the Wadali Brothers’ rendition of the folk song. “Is it just a coincidence that melody of Kesariya Tera a upcoming song from Brahmastra seems a blatant copy of Punjabi Folk Song…. ‘Oo Mahiya tere vekhan nu,chuk charkha galli de vich dawan’,” one person asked on Twitter.
Guys losing their mind over the kesariya song. It’s a rip off from Charkha so can’t really forgive them for this. Bakwas bakwas bakwas.
— Mrs Khandhar (@ruchi18) July 18, 2022
This isn’t the first time that Pritam has been accused of plagiarism. The popular composer, one of the best-regarded in the country, was previously accused of lifting melodies of over 30 songs. In 2016, he seemed to admit that he had ‘made mistakes’ in the past. Responding to plagiarism allegations, he told Hindustan Times, “Yes, I did make mistakes initially. But once I realised it, I have been particular about my music. However, people keep making false allegations, because it’s easy to do that. Since the last three years, I have stopped taking false allegations seriously. For example, the Iranian band that said I had plagiarised “Pungi” (Agent Vinod; 2012) had to give an apology in court for using my name falsely.”
In 2017, he was accused of having plagiarised the song “Bulleya” from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Subscriber Only Stories
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is easily the biggest Hindi film of the year. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and others.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Sarfaraz Khan: ‘Luck will decide when I make it to India team’
Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better and bigger': SRK's trainer
BJP's politics of imagination, Oppn's divided aimsPremium
Latest News
What is ‘Turkey teeth’, the latest trend dentists are warning against?
Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of Nope
Judge reneged on promise in Roman Polanski abuse case, claims prosecutor
Apple iPhone 14 series: What we know so far about the next flagship phones
Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala calls her stretch marks ‘battle wounds’, says ‘I wear them proudly’. Maanyata Dutt reacts
Maharashtra: Solapur BJP leader Shrikant Deshmukh booked for rape
AP ICET 2022 admit card released; how to download
Here’s when Samsung could launch its Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5
Mani Ratnam tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Odisha girl jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, critically injured
Nusrat Jahan says her ‘so-called friends’ have always been the first to run away and judge her in times of trouble
Watch: Jhulan Goswami bowls to KL Rahul at the NCA nets