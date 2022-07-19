scorecardresearch
‘Kesariya’ draws comparisons to ‘Laree Chootee’ and folk song ‘Charkha’: Fans ask Pritam to ‘put more effort into plagiarism’

Composer Pritam is being accused of plagiarism for the song "Kesariya" from Brahmastra. Many people online have noticed similarities to "Laree Chootee" by the Pakistani band Call, and a Punjabi folk song titled "Charkha".

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 11:32:10 am
brahmastraAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the song "Kesariya."

Memes aren’t the only thing the Brahmastra team is having to deal with. After the release of the film’s first song, “Kesariya,” fans have also arrived at grounds on which to accuse composer Pritam of plagiarism. This isn’t something that the composer is unfamiliar with.

This time, several fans have spotted similarities between a portion of “Kesariya” and the chorus of the song “Laree Chootee” from the 2007 film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, starring Abhay Deol and Neha Dhupia. “Laree Chootee” was composed and performed by the Pakistani rock band, Call. “Kesariya” has been performed by Arijit Singh.

Also read |Ranbir Kapoor shuts down rumours that he’s expecting twins with Alia Bhatt, reacts to ‘love storiyan’ memes on ‘Kesariya’

“Ab itna bhi copy mat karo,” one person tweeted, sharing a comparison video of the two songs. The tweet has attracted over 8000 ‘likes’, and prompted many others to voice similar opinions. “It’s such a popular song. Did they think no one will figure it out?” another person wondered. “Put more efforts even when you are plagiarising,” wrote one person.

 

Some fans also found similarities between “Kesariya” and a Punjabi folk song “Charkha.” Many shared a video of the Wadali Brothers’ rendition of the folk song. “Is it just a coincidence that melody of Kesariya Tera a upcoming song from Brahmastra seems a blatant copy of Punjabi Folk Song…. ‘Oo Mahiya tere vekhan nu,chuk charkha galli de vich dawan’,” one person asked on Twitter.

 

This isn’t the first time that Pritam has been accused of plagiarism. The popular composer, one of the best-regarded in the country, was previously accused of lifting melodies of over 30 songs. In 2016, he seemed to admit that he had ‘made mistakes’ in the past. Responding to plagiarism allegations, he told Hindustan Times, “Yes, I did make mistakes initially. But once I realised it, I have been particular about my music. However, people keep making false allegations, because it’s easy to do that. Since the last three years, I have stopped taking false allegations seriously. For example, the Iranian band that said I had plagiarised “Pungi” (Agent Vinod; 2012) had to give an apology in court for using my name falsely.”

In 2017, he was accused of having plagiarised the song “Bulleya” from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is easily the biggest Hindi film of the year. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and others.

