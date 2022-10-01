Kesariya Dance Mix is not the Kesariya we know, but ‘love storiyaan’ continues to be a part of the song. Watch

After declaring that their film is a hit, Dharma Productions has now released a new version of ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra Part One Shiva. Labeling it the ‘dance mix’ version, the song is quite different from the popular version. This one has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dancing in the streets of Varanasi which is dramatically different from what we saw in the theatres. The song’s music video has a different vibe, which doesn’t really match the vibe of the film, and that is probably why it was discarded.

The lyrics are a departure from the popular version, however, the ‘love storiyan’ bit continues to be a part of the song. Composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the dance mix version of the song has been sung by Shashwat Singh and Antara Mitra.

Earlier, director Ayan Mukerji had shared on Instagram that this was a “dancer, groovier” version and he “pleaded and convinced everyone to reshoot” the song because he realised that they needed a “romantic version” of the song.

Producer Karan Johar had previously revealed that his first reaction after watching this version of Kesariya was asking Ayan “What the hell is going on?” At a recently held event at FICCI, Karan said, “Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’. Why were they dancing? Kesariya was shot differently. Same tune and melody but treated differently. It is then that Ayan realised it has to be treated differently.”

Talking about the extreme reaction that ‘Love Storiyaan’ received from the audience, Amitabh previously told Film Companion, “It was unexpected. Earlier, it has happened in my career where people have taken offence to some or the other connotations in my songs. But here, we never expected to draw flak on the words ‘Love Storiyaan’.”

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy among others, Brahmastra is currently in cinemas.