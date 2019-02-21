Kesari trailer LIVE UPDATES: Akshay stokes patriotic fervour again

The trailer of Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, is out. Directed by Anurag Singh, the period drama is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apurva Mehta and Sunir Kheterpa.
Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.
Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar had told PTI, “It is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it.”
Parineeti Chopra is sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Kesari. “It has been a dream to work with Akshay for a long time. He is a Punjabi and so am I. And, we are doing a Punjabi film together,” Parineeti told reporters at an event.
'What a trailer!"
Arjun Kapoor posted on Twitter, "What a trailer !!! Emotionally uplifting, rooted in Indian culture, full on action mode for @akshaykumar sir after a while... can’t wait for this holi to be #kesari al the best @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @amarbutala @SunirKheterpal & the leader of the team #anuragsingh !!!"
Film exhibitors heap praise on Kesari trailer
Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi wrote on Twitter, "Can’t think of any promo of an @akshaykumar film in the last 5 years that has had the kind of impact that the trailer of #Kesari has had on me. This HAS TO be watched on the day of its release. https://youtu.be/JFP24D15_XM @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ParineetiChopra #AnuragSingh"
'Words hai ni tareef lai sachi'
Diljit Dosanjh shared on Twitter, "#Kesari 🙏🙏. Words Hai Ni Tareef Lai Sachi🙏🙏 Salute 🙏🙏 Besabri Naal Intzaar. Bachpan Se Fan Hain @akshaykumar Sir Ke🙏Congrats @karanjohar Sir. Ustad Ji @SinghAnurag79. @DharmaMovies"
Watch the trailer of Kesari
Faridoon Shahryar on Kesari trailer
"Just saw the #Kesari promo. Power packed, balanced point of view and looks like an incredible story of valour. @akshaykumar stuns with his charisma. Even his pauses are thunderous. @ParineetiChopra is a delight as always. Camerawork looks exceptional. A winner this Holi," Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar said via Twitter.
Taran Adarsh on Kesari trailer
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who attended the Kesari trailer preview, tweeted, "Courage. Bravery. Valour. Fearlessness... #KesariTrailer encompasses all this and more... High on patriotism... @akshaykumar is all set to immortalise his character... Visually stunning... Expectations from #Kesari are now enormous."
Milap Zaveri on Kesari trailer
Milap Zaveri posted on Twitter, "Have a feeling the #Kesari trailer is going to set new benchmarks for filmmakers vis a vis scale, drama and heroism. Don’t remember the last time I was so excited to see a trailer! 😍 @akshaykumar @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies @ParineetiChopra"