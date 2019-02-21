Kesari trailer LIVE UPDATES: Akshay stokes patriotic fervour again

The trailer of Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, is out. Directed by Anurag Singh, the period drama is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apurva Mehta and Sunir Kheterpa.

Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar had told PTI, “It is for the first time that I am doing a war film, it is new for me. So I am very excited about it.”

Parineeti Chopra is sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Kesari. “It has been a dream to work with Akshay for a long time. He is a Punjabi and so am I. And, we are doing a Punjabi film together,” Parineeti told reporters at an event.