Kesari trailer: Akshay Kumar & Co. go to war in the period drama

After the glimpses of Kesari, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari on Thursday released the trailer of the period drama. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 Sikh soldiers fought Afghan invaders in September 1897.

Advertising

In the trailer, Havildar Ishar Singh aka Akshay Kumar, the leader of the Sikh regiment, begins by saying, “A Britisher, once told me, I am a slave and only cowards are born in India. Today’s the day to give him a reply.” And, soon we see Afghan soldiers, in huge numbers, running towards him and he is ready to go head to head with them.

The trailer of Kesari leaves us with the urge to know how 21 brave men fought the Afghanis to safeguard their land from invasion. Last but not least, Kumar looks convincing as a leader of these 21 Sikh soldiers.

Also read | Kesari trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Watch the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari

The official description of the film reads, “Kesari is an unbelievable true story based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1891. Touted as one of the bravest battle ever fought, 21 courageous Sikhs countered 10,000 invaders. These saffron clad warriors fought valiantly against all odds and changed the meaning of bravery. This Holi, celebrate the spirit of bravery and sacrifice with Kesari.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by Punjabi film director Anurag Singh (Super Singh, Punjab 1984), Kesari will hit screens on March 21, 2019.

Advertising

The historic battle of Saragarhi has also inspired upcoming films like Rajkumar Santoshi’s Battle of Saragarhi, starring Randeep Hooda, and Ajay Devgn’s Sons of Sardars 2.