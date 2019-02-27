Kesari song Sanu Kehndi: Akshay Kumar and Co. remember tantrums of their sweethearts

The first song of Kesari titled Sanu Kehndi is out. The Tanishk Bagchi composition, featuring Akshay Kumar and his Sikh regiment, is sung by Romy and Brijesh Sandilya. With lyrics by Kumaar, the peppy number is bound to grow on you as you play it on loop.

Advertising

In the video of the song, we see Akshay and Co dancing and spending their free time teasing each other. It seems all of them are remembering the tantrums of their sweethearts in the happy rendition. As you see the actors doing the hook step, you feel like shaking a leg with them. The Punjabi beats of the song make it a perfect one to play at festivities.

Watch Kesari song Sanu Kehendi starring Akshay Kumar

Announcing the release of the song, Akshay Kumar had written on Twitter, “It’s time-off for the boy squad and YOU are invited!” The composer Tanishk Bagchi wrote, “Working with @akshaykumar sir and @karanjohar sir on the respectful and prestigious project #Kesari is a dream come true. Thank you for letting me experience your magic sir & @SinghAnurag79 sir grateful for this opportunity. Thank you for everything @azeem2112.🙌🏻😍”

Helmed by Punjabi director Anurag Singh, period drama Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. It chronicles the story of 21 Sikh soldiers who put up a tough fight to safeguard their post from 10,000 Afghani invaders back in 1897.

Advertising

The film, also starring Parineeti Chopra, has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is scheduled to release on March 21 which also happens to be the festival of Holi.