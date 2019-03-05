Toggle Menu
Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: This Jazzy B track is a potential earworm

Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari revolves around 21 Sikh soldiers who went up in arms against Afghan invaders in September 1897. The film will hit the big screen on March 21.

akshay kumar
Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari will release on March 21

“Ajj Singh Garjega” from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is out, and no surprises that the track sings praises of Akshay’s character in the film.

Sung by 90s pop sensation Jazzy B, the song is a blend of the pop that Jazzy is famous for and the Punjabi folk that is extremely hummable. Basically, we have another potential earworm in the making.

Composed by Chirrantan Bhatt, the video of the over-two minute track features various fight sequences from Kesari, most of which we had already had a glimpse of in the trailer.

Also starring Parineeti Chopra, Kesari is helmed by filmmaker Anurag Singh, who is known for projects like Punjab 1984 and Jatt and Juliet. Kesari is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta among others.



