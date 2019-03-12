Kesari making: Akshay Kumar had the best time doing action sequences for the period drama

The makers of upcoming period drama Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday released a making video. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is scheduled to hit screens on March 21.

Advertising

In the video, Akshay, who is returning to doing action after a long time, said, “I have had one of the best times doing the action sequences for Kesari because they were so raw. It was completely out of the world. The very premise of the film is something which swells my chest with pride.”

Even, director Anurag shared that the most interesting part to shoot was the climax of the movie. He said, “If you ask me what was the most interesting thing to choreograph, it was the climax where Akshay sir fights over a hundred men alone with his sword. That was just something else.”

Sharing the making video of Kesari on his official Twitter handle, Khiladi Kumar wrote, “Always the happiest when I’m in action and #Kesari kept me more than active!”

Akshay also deliberated on the basic plot of the film. “Kesari is based on the epic battle of Saragarhi which was one of the most heroic battles seen in history. It is the story about the courage of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10,000 invaders to defend their honour. The film also touches upon the never give up attitude the Sikhs have,” he explained.

Further, in the video, Akshay, who is doing a war film for the first time, talked about the two major action sequences in the movie and the challenges that he faced while filming them. “There are two major action sequences in the movie. One was in Spiti and the other one was in Wai. Spiti was an extremely beautiful place but it had its own set of challenges. The high altitude and low oxygen made it difficult to pull off the action sequences. Also, to recreate a battle that was fought in 1897, we had to learn the traditional battle style then,” he said.

“The next one was Wai and Mumbai which was just the opposite with extreme heat and with my heavy turban, it was quite challenging,” the actor added.

Advertising

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apurva Mehta and Sunir Kheterpa, Kesari hits theaters on March 21.