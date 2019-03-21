Kesari movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited historical drama Kesari is finally out in cinemas. The Anurag Singh directorial narrates the tale of the legendary battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897. On September 12, 1897, 21 soldiers of the Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders to safeguard the pride and honour of their country.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be seen leading the 21 men as Havildar Ishar Singh and Parineeti Chopra plays his wife. Expressing his excitement of returning to the genre of action films, the actor, in a making video of the film, said, “I have had one of the best times doing the action sequences for Kesari because they were so raw. It was completely out of the world. The very premise of the film is something which swells my chest with pride.”

Also Read | Kesari box office collection prediction

Kesari has been bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Johar, Sunir Kheterpal and Apoorva Mehta. Being released on the festive holiday of Holi, it is expected to rewrite some box office records.