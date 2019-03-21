Kesari movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited historical drama Kesari is finally out in cinemas. The Anurag Singh directorial narrates the tale of the legendary battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897. On September 12, 1897, 21 soldiers of the Sikh regiment of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders to safeguard the pride and honour of their country.
In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be seen leading the 21 men as Havildar Ishar Singh and Parineeti Chopra plays his wife. Expressing his excitement of returning to the genre of action films, the actor, in a making video of the film, said, “I have had one of the best times doing the action sequences for Kesari because they were so raw. It was completely out of the world. The very premise of the film is something which swells my chest with pride.”
Kesari has been bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Johar, Sunir Kheterpal and Apoorva Mehta. Being released on the festive holiday of Holi, it is expected to rewrite some box office records.
Akshay Kumar on Battle of Saragarhi
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Akshay Kumar said, “When Kesari will release, the world will know about it. If you will Google the five bravest battle ever fought, it is the Battle of Saragarhi on the second or the third spot. Despite this, it has no mention in our history books. I wish that it gets included in the school syllabus and students get to know about the story of valour and courage of 21 Sikhs who had the chance to flee, but they stood strong and fought for their nation’s pride and honour. Even when I made Airlift, people didn’t know that our country holds a world Guinness record of airlifting so many people and there was hardly one article available on it on the internet. Similarly, when I googled about Saragarhi, there were only 4-5 articles on it. But now, there are over 4000 articles on it.”
'Akshay’s career-best act'
Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter, "Chronicles a significant chapter from history brilliantly... Nationalism, patriotism, heroism, scale and soul - #Kesari has it all... Akshay’s career-best act... Anurag Singh’s direction terrific... Don’t miss! #KesariReview"
Parineeti Chopra on Battle of Saragarhi
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Parineeti Chopra said, "I had no knowledge about it because it is not covered in our school syllabus as the story of independence is covered. I will be honest that I learnt about it after coming on board for the film through the script and Anurag (Singh) sir. I hope people are as educated as they are entertained when they watch Kesari."
'Kesari is brilliant'
Salil Acharya tweeted, "Every frame is tailor made for @akshaykumar magnificent , the sight of him brandishing a sword is a sight to behold ..#kesari is brilliant, casting especially of all the 22"
'What powerful performance by Akshay Kumar'
Simmran K Mundi shared on Twitter, "Saw #kesari and still having a lingering effect..what powerful performance by @akshaykumar Sir and Kudos to @SinghAnurag79 for his flawless direction. A war film you don’t wana miss #KesariReview @amarbutala @DharmaMovies"
Gippy Grewal on Kesari
Gippy Grewal wrote on Twitter, "Kesari in cinemas today 👍 The Bravest Battle Ever Fought 🙏 Waheguru Tuhadi Mehnat nu Bhag lawe..🙏 Best of luck to team #Kesari @akshaykumar bhaji @SinghAnurag79 bhaji @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @SunirKheterpal @DharmaMovies @iAmAzure @ZeeStudios_"