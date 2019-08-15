Kesari director Anurag Singh: When you have a star like Akshay Kumar, it’s easy for the film to travel across India

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is making its maiden appearance on television today. On the sidelines of the event, filmmaker Anurag Singh spoke to indianexpress.com about making the movie with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) Looking back, how do you think making Kesari impacted you?

As a film director, I look for challenges and Kesari took me out of my comfort zone totally. Kesari was a huge challenge and responsibility because of the kind of subject it was. We were showing an important war of our history and to get things right was important. To get the right terrain, we were shooting at difficult locations, the logistics, it all made the film huge. Kesari has been a great learning experience for me, and I think it has helped me evolve also.

Q) Not a lot was known about the battle of Saragarhi, so to bring that on screen what kind of research went into it?

Obviously, when you are doing a film that is based on reality, it does involve a lot of research. So we tried to read up almost all the manuscripts that were available. There were some pieces written in English and in Punjabi, so we studied all of it. There are historical records written by the British army men, and these records came in quite handy when it came to knowing the actual facts of the war. Along with the reading, we also worked a lot on getting as much pictorial references about the kind of bodies they had, or the clothes they wore, their turban. It was of utmost importance for us to get the look right. Even when we found these records, the information on this war was really limited, we still don’t know much about those twenty-one Sikh soldiers who fought the battle of Saragarhi. So we had to imagine a lot of things and the film is a mix and match of what really happened and what must have happened.

But all of this was worth it when it came to working with Akshay sir, he is totally chilled out and there are no tantrums. He is more like a friend or an elder brother. He likes the cast and crew to be in good spirits, so he likes to play around and have fun on the sets. So when your lead character is happy and making everybody smile, half your work gets done.

Q) Since the film demanded authenticity, why didn’t you cast an actual Sikh actor to play the Sikh character, maybe someone like Diljit Dosanjh, as you two have worked together before?

If you are talking about the main character, then Akshay sir is a Punjabi, so he knows the language; he speaks Punjabi very well. That took care of a lot of things. His physique is also correct. We needed to make the film for a pan-India audience, so Akshay sir was the right actor for us. With the kind of budgets we were working at, we obviously needed someone with that kind of star power. We were trying to take this story outside of Punjab, and who would have a better international appeal than Akshay sir. The people of Punjab already know this story, it is like their legend, we weren’t making a Punjabi film. When you have a star like Akshay sir, it is easy for the film to travel across India.