Kesari box office collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar film holds steady

With Kesari heading towards its third weekend, the Akshay Kumar starrer is now eyeing the Rs 150 crore mark. So far, the Anurag Singh directorial has earned Rs 131.03 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Kesari is slow, but steady… Target ₹ 150 cr depends on how it fares in Week 3, when new films arrive, screens/shows get reduced and biz gets divided… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 131.03 cr. India biz.”

Dharma Productions’ Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film is a fictionalised retelling of the Battle of Saragarhi where 21 soldiers of the Sikh Regiment of the British Army fought against thousands of Afghans.

This is Akshay Kumar’s first film this year. His box office performance in the year of 2018 has been quite impressive. In 2018, his 2.0 earned Rs 189.55 crore, Gold earned Rs 104.72 crore and Pad Man earned Rs 81.82 crore.

Kesari has been receiving love from the audience. It opened to good reviews from critics as well. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It is also a full-blown melodrama, the kind of film in which soldiers staring down ‘maut’, because that’s what fearless Sikhs do, burst into song. You know these beats, because you have seen them in practically every Bollywood film on ‘jung’ and ‘azaadi’: the rough-and-tumble camaraderie between the men; a rebel who will come to heel; a youngster, who has never made a kill, coming into his own when the time is right, and scant female presence (the chirpy Chopra as Akshay’s love interest is a walk-on part) just enough to show the soft side of the steely soldier.”