Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari to release on March 21, 2019

Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, will arrive in cinema halls on March 21.

It is produced by Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Anurag Singh has directed the film.

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, a historic war in India that not many people are aware of. Akshay Kumar headlines the cast with Parineeti Chopra playing the female lead.

Akshay and Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter on Monday to announce the release date of the film. The team recently wrapped up the final schedule in Jaipur.

“And it’s a wrap for #Kesari… A film which swells up my chest with immense pride. See you in cinemas on 21st March,2019,” Akshay tweeted.

Parineeti wrote, “Anytime I watched a war movie, it was the love story of those brave men that kept me going..so proud to be a part of this epic experience!!! Thank you Akshay sir, Kjo & Anurag sir for allowing me to be a part of your vision.

“You all have made one of the most beautiful movies people will ever see!! People – Don’t miss it on 21 Mar 2019!”

Both the actors also shared the pictures of their respective looks from the film.