MS Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar found dead hours after posting ‘suicide note’ on Facebook

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who starred in Akshay Kumar’s Kesari and MS Dhoni biopic, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, hours after he wrote on Facebook about his intention of taking the extreme step. Nahar, a Mumbai resident, was declared brought dead when he was taken to SRV hospital in Goregaon West earlier in the evening. “His body has gone for postmortem,” Doctor Tripathi told indianexpress.com.

In his long FB post, Nahar accused his wife of two years, Kanchan, and mother-in-law of relentlessly harassing and blackmailing him. The actor, who was also seen in ALT Balaji’s Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, said that he and his wife were in an unhealthy relationship, which was riddled with constant fights and arguments.

Sandeep Nahar opened up about troubles in his marriage hours before his death.

The actor wrote that he had thought of suicide as a solution even before too but later decided to give things some time in hope for a change in his marital life. “Now, I will have to take this step happily as this life has only shown me hell.”

Sandeep also posted his disappointment with “politics” in Bollywood, which he alleged snatched away opportunities from him at the last moment.

There are several NGOs across the country that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please contact these helplines if you need help: Pratheeksha: +91 484 2448830; Roshni: 040 790 4646, Aasra: 022 2754 6669 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918