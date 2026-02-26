Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
HC stays Kerala Story 2 release: Court says ‘non-application of mind by CBFC while certifying the movie’
The release of Kerala Story 2 has been postponed a day before the scheduled release. The film had recieved a U/A certificate from CBFC.
After hearing the plea against the film, The Kerala Story 2, the Kerala High Court granted an interim stay on the film on Thursday, one day before the film’s scheduled release. As per PTI, the court ordered a stay saying that “prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie.” Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film. The HC also said that the guidelines, that ensure that social harmony is not disrupted by a film, were seemingly not adhered to by the CBFC.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas of the Kerala HC’s order said, “Prima facie, these guidelines do not appear to have been borne in mind by the CBFC while granting certification.” The film has received a U/A certificate and the makers claimed that they were given 16 cuts by the CBFC, however, the nature of these cuts was not revealed to the petitioners’ counsels. The court has now directed CBFC to consider the petitioners and decide the matter in two weeks.
The court heard the plea on Wednesday where the petitioners’ counsels argued that the film’s promotional material was misleading and defamatory towards the state. However, the makers said that the said material in the promos was not a part of the film. The court expressed its willingness in watching the film, but the makers were not keen on that. When the HC asked CBFC about the U/A certification granted by them, the CBFC said that they had no jurisdiction over the promotional materials being distributed via other channels.
In the earlier hearing, the makers questioned the petitioners’ locus standi (the right to bring a lawsuit) while the petitioners said that while the makers were claiming that the stories featured in their film were from Kerala, the victims they introduced at a press conference were not from the state. The makers had previously said that the ‘Goes Beyond’ part in the film’s title signified that the film was an amalgamation of stories from various states. The petitioners’ counsel argued that after the release of The Kerala Story in 2023, there were tensions reported in the state of Maharashtra.
The new release date of the film is yet to be known.
