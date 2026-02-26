HC stays Kerala Story 2 release: Court says ‘non-application of mind by CBFC while certifying the movie’

After hearing the plea against the film, The Kerala Story 2, the Kerala High Court granted an interim stay on the film on Thursday, one day before the film’s scheduled release. As per PTI, the court ordered a stay saying that “prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie.” Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film. The HC also said that the guidelines, that ensure that social harmony is not disrupted by a film, were seemingly not adhered to by the CBFC.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas of the Kerala HC’s order said, “Prima facie, these guidelines do not appear to have been borne in mind by the CBFC while granting certification.” The film has received a U/A certificate and the makers claimed that they were given 16 cuts by the CBFC, however, the nature of these cuts was not revealed to the petitioners’ counsels. The court has now directed CBFC to consider the petitioners and decide the matter in two weeks.