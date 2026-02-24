‘Kerala lives in total harmony’: High Court rebukes The Kerala Story 2 makers, asks to arrange a screening amid U/A certification by CBFC

Much like its predecessor, The Kerala Story 2 has become the center of legal scrutiny and controversy. Last week, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the film’s producers in response to a writ petition challenging its certification. The petition raised concerns over the film’s promotional material, which allegedly depicts women from various states being lured into relationships and coerced into religious conversion. It further argued that while the story spans multiple states, the film repeatedly associates these incidents with Kerala.

Kerala HC says there is a wrong indication

Today, Tuesday, the Kerala High Court sought the Centre’s position on whether a screening of the film can be arranged before it decides the pleas challenging its censor certificate for allegedly portraying the state in a negative light. According to a report by Live Law, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas remarked orally that while Kerala is a state where people live in harmony, the film misrepresents this reality. He said, “Kerala lives in total harmony. But you have portrayed that this is happening all over Kerala. There is a wrong indication and can also incite passion. That is where the censor board comes into play. Have you considered that?”