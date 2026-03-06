Kerala HC declines to entertain PIL against The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking to change the title of the film The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond and pulled up the petitioners for casting aspersions on the division bench, which paved the way for the movie’s release.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was severely critical of certain remarks in the public interest litigation by Chandramohanan K C, a retired teacher and social activist, and Mehnaz P Mohammed, a lawyer.

When the matter was taken up, the bench pointed out that petitions related to the movie were pending before a single judge bench and a division bench and therefore, it would not be appropriate for it to take up the PIL.