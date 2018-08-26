Kerala floods: Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 10 lakh to CM Relief Fund

Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut does her part for Kerala relief measures. Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut does her part for Kerala relief measures.

Several Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Randeep Hooda among others have come to the aid of flood-hit Kerala. The latest star who has come forth to contribute her part in the relief measures is Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut.

A source close to the star said, “Kangana did the transaction online, donating Rs 10 lakh for the CM Relief Fund for Kerala floods.” The actor who is currently busy shooting in the night shift lent her support to the cause as soon as she got to know about her father’s donation.

Kangana in a statement said, “I want to urge to people of this country that in whichever capacity they can, they should contribute, even a small amount will make a difference to Kerala”. She further added, “To my people there, I want to say, the whole nation is praying for them and supports them. We feel their pain and sense of loss. And by the grace of God, they will be soon back to their glory. Vandey Mataram!”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is prepping for the much anticipated period drama, Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi. She will portray the titular role in the film. Kangana also recently wrapped the shoot for Mental Hai Kya, where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao.

