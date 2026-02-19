Kerala CM slams The Kerala Story 2 trailer, calls it an attempt to ‘demonise our secular fabric’

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, calling the film a continuation of what he termed a “communal agenda,” and asserting that Kerala would treat it with the same rejection it had reserved for The Kerala Story (2023).

Following the release of The Kerala Story 2’s trailer, Vijayan wrote on X. “The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film ‘The Kerala Story’ should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt. It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail.”