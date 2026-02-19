Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kerala CM slams The Kerala Story 2 trailer, calls it an attempt to ‘demonise our secular fabric’
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Kerala will 'reject with contempt' The Kerala Story 2, which is set for a February 27 release.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, calling the film a continuation of what he termed a “communal agenda,” and asserting that Kerala would treat it with the same rejection it had reserved for The Kerala Story (2023).
Following the release of The Kerala Story 2’s trailer, Vijayan wrote on X. “The reports regarding the release of a sequel to the hate-mongering film ‘The Kerala Story’ should be seen with utmost gravity. Having already seen through the communal agenda and blatant lies of the first part, Kerala will once again reject this attempt to demonise our secular fabric with contempt. It is shocking how fabricated narratives aimed at inciting communal discord receive a free pass, while critical expressions of art get gagged. We must stand united against these attempts to paint our land of harmony as a hub of terror. The truth shall always prevail.”
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) February 19, 2026
The trailer released on February 17 sparked an immediate and sharply divided response across social media.
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, The Kerala Story 2 – Goes Beyond stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. The film follows three Hindu women from different parts of the country, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, whose relationships are portrayed as leading to coercion and forced religious conversion.
Notably, the sequel is set across multiple states rather than being centred on Kerala, a notable departure from its predecessor, which had drawn widespread criticism for inaccurate portrayal of the state.
The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, released on May 5, 2023, and walked immediately into a storm of political and legal opposition. Both the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in Kerala objected strongly to the film, arguing it was built on communally charged distortions. However, after the film opened nationally, the West Bengal government imposed a post-release ban on screenings. The makers challenged the ban in the Supreme Court, which lifted it, but with conditions. The court directed the producers to add two disclaimers: that the film was a fictionalised depiction of events, and that there was no authenticated data to support the claim that 32,000 women had been converted to Islam and recruited by the Islamic State. Promotional material carrying that figure was subsequently removed from official platforms.
Despite the controversy, at the 71st National Film Awards, it won the Best Director award for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography award for Prasantanu Mohapatra.
