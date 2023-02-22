Kenny Sebastian had to tell himself not to ‘destroy’ Sonam Kapoor with his comebacks during ‘bizarre’ interview: ‘I can be brutal’

Comedian Kenny Sebastian reflected on an old chat show, on which he appeared alongside actor Sonam Kapoor, who was perceived as being unnecessarily mean to him. On his own podcast recently, Kenny clarified that Sonam was lovely off camera, and explained why he might have come across as very uncomfortable next to her.

A fan asked Kenny about his experience with Sonam — they appeared on Social Media Star — where she took pot-shots at him, and his skills as a comedian. “Lots of people have asked me this, and I’ve never answered it, because I don’t believe in talking ill about someone else,” Kenny said. “But I have to very carefully answer this question, because I think it’s unfair the amount of slack she got.”

First, Kenny provided some context. He said that he didn’t know Sonam, but the show’s host Janice Sequeira is ‘good friends’ with her, and they’d be talking to each other between shots. “To be fair, Sonam was very nice to me, she was very sweet. And I think she was upset about something that day. Every time we’d call cut, it seemed like super heavy, and it seemed like I was intruding on their conversation. But, unfortunately, we had to shoot this interview. For some reason, when the camera started rolling, she started taking my case,” Kenny said.

On the show, Sonam joked that he was famous only for his looks, and not because he’s funny. Kenny didn’t respond to her at the time, but said on his podcast that he wasn’t sure if Sonam would be able to take a joke on herself, so he had to tell himself to not make fun of her as retaliation. “If I want, I can be very brutal… Comedians can handle it, and I’m not undermining her capability of taking a joke, but she’s not a comedian. She won’t get it,” Kenny said.

He said that some actors have ‘major imposter syndrome’ because they might feel they’re successful only because of family connections, whereas comedians are successful only if they’re funny. “In the video, you see I’m quiet and uncomfortable because in my head, I’m thinking, ‘Do not destroy her with your comebacks, and second, I’m shy, and third, she’s actually being nice to me when the camera is off’.” he said. Kenny speculated that Sonam was prepared to be made fun off, so she came out all guns blazing. “I felt bad for her, because it’s not like she doesn’t get trolled enough,” he said, adding, “The interview was sadly bizarre, and you guys nicely bullied her in the comments.”