Keerthy Suresh bunked exams to meet SRK; Priyadarshan convinced dad to let her do films

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte are on a promotional spree for their web series, Akka, on Netflix. Recently, during an interaction with the Mashable India, Keerthy revisited some interesting anecdotes from her early days, including how filmmaker Priyadarshan played a key role in introducing her to the film industry. The actor also recalled her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, revealing that she had bunked her Class 11 exams to meet the Bollywood superstar on the sets of Billu.

Speaking about her initial interest in acting, Keerthy revealed that she always wanted to become an actor. However, her father, Malayalam producer G Suresh Kumar, wanted her to focus on her education and complete her graduation before entering the film industry.

Recalling how Priyadarshan eventually approached her father with the proposal, Keerthy Suresh said, “I always wanted to act but my dad, somewhere thought that I might not be a good actor, and he said, “No, first you need to study.” I said, “My 12th is done,” and he said, ‘You have to finish your under-graduation too.’ Then, one fine day, Priyan (Priyadarshan) sir asked my dad that he wants to introduce me (to films). But the way he asked was very different. He told my father, ‘You know what, I saw this one girl, I’m thinking, I’ll introduce her but I don’t think her dad is very keen on that.’ So, my dad was like, ‘Tell me who that fellow is, I’ll go and talk to him.’ Then Priyan sir said, ‘It is you.'”

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She further revealed that her journey in films began with a Priyadarshan film featuring Mohanlal. She added, “That’s how it started off. So, they all started out together. It’s a very small life, small world. And, when I started, it was in Priyan sir’s film (Geethaanjali) with Lal (Mohanlal) sir. I don’t think, I could have gotten a better introduction. He is like my guru.”

During the conversation, the Mahanathi actor shared that her sister worked with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. She was also asked if she ever took an advantage of her connection to meet the superstar. Her sister had also worked with Priyadarshan for nearly seven to eight years on the film, Billu, initially titled, Billu Barber.

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Keerthy Suresh recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan once at Atlee‘s birthday party. However, she soon remembered that she had met him much earlier as well. Talking about her first meeting with SRK, Keerthy revealed that she was in Class 11 when she and a friend decided to bunk their exams to visit the sets of Billu (2009), where her sister was working with Priyadarshan.

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She recalled, “Before that, when I was in my 11th, that’s the first time I met him. My sister assisted Priyan sir for like seven to eight years. So, she was working on Billu (2009), and me and my friend bunked our exams, and we went to meet him. I have a first picture with him but I look really bad, so I don’t want to go back to that. I am wearing an old salwaar and a big bindi but still, good old days.”

Keerthy Suresh is currently seen in Akka, and is awaiting the release of her Tamil film, Sathyavan Savithiri on November 20, and Rowdy Janardhana co-starring Vijay Deverakonda on December 25, this year, among other projects yet awaiting a release date or are either in their pre or post-production stages.