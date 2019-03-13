Keerthy Suresh to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn

Keerthy Suresh, who has entered the big league of films following the success of Mahanati aka Nadigaiyar Thilagam down South, has now taken a big leap in her career. The actor will be making her Bollywood debut in a Boney Kapoor production opposite Ajay Devgn soon.

Keerthy’s maiden Hindi project will be helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma. Touted to be a biopic on former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, the movie will represent the glory of the Indian football team in 1950s. As per reports the film will be shot in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, besides foreign schedules.

Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor confirmed the news by sharing her excitement on Instagram. Posting a picture of Keerthy, she wrote in her Insta story, “@keerthysureshofficial been obsessed with you since I saw Mahanati. So excited that you are a part of dad’s next film. Welcome!!!”

The yet-to-be-titled flick will have dialogues by Ritesh Shah while Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta are the co-producers.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in a Telugu movie being directed by Narendranath. It is being produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions banner.