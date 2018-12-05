Kedarnath, Zero and Simmba: Movies in December

The month of November saw Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan coming together on the silver screen for the first time ever in Thugs of Hindostan. Also, Akshay Kumar joined superstar Rajinikanth in the much-awaited film 2.0.

In December, cinephiles are in for a bonanza. King Khan Shah Rukh Khan and livewire of Bollywood Ranveer Singh are all set to entertain you with their films Zero and Simmba, respectively. Also, the month will mark the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Here is the Bollywood movie calendar for the month of December.

Kedarnath: December 7

After being stuck in many controversies, Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan, will hit the screens on December 7. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial is a love story set against the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The movie has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Guy in the Sky Pictures. The trailer and the songs of the movie look promising and Sara has already earned fans with her impressive turn in the trailer of the film.

Zero: December 21

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is one of the much-awaited releases of 2018. The film helmed by Aanand L Ra also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Apart from the three stars, the other highlight of the film is Salman Khan who has a guest appearance in one of the songs of the film. Not only Salman, Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor also have special appearances in the movie.

The trailer of Zero showed Anushka as a wheel-chair bound independent girl, Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man and Katrina is a popular celebrity. The complicated love-triangle between the three stars will probably form the narrative of the film.

Witness Shah Rukh Khan creating magical moments with both Anushka and Katrina on the 70 mm screen on December 21, 2018.

Simmba: December 28

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba starring, Ranveer Singh as ACP Sangram Bhalerao, will release on December 28, one week after Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. While the trailer of the film is yet to be released, the excitement around it is already high. We expect to see some high-octane action sequences replete with flying cars, breaking tables, shattering glass windows and a lot of punches, à la Rohit Shetty style. Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana and Siddhartha Jadhav also feature in the movie. This will be Sara’s second film after Kedarnath.