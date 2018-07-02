Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s chemistry was the highlight of its wrap-up party

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput share a candid moment at Kedarnath wrap-up party. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput share a candid moment at Kedarnath wrap-up party. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

The much-awaited debut project of Sara Ali Khan has finally wrapped up. The makers of the film hosted a party on Sunday, which was attended by Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara, Arjun Rampal and the director Abhishek Kapoor, among others. While everyone posed for the shutterbugs, it was Sara and Sushant who grabbed attention. The two lead actors of Kedarnath were at their candid best revealing the level of comfort they share. Now, we just cannot wait to see if their on-screen chemistry is as crackling as their off-screen bond.

On the last day of the shoot, Abhishek Kapoor shared a candid behind-the-scenes photo of Sara and wrote, “Today is the last day of shoot for this #pataka. Gonna miss being on set with this #puppyface.”

Kedarnath, co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, marks Sara’s first project in Bollywood.

Earlier, Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS) was making the movie with KriArj Entertainment, but following a legal feud, the two banners parted ways. Then, Ronnie Screwvala and his creative production house RSVP joined hands with Abhishek. This is their second collaboration after Kai Po Che.

Kedarnath is a love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June 2013. The film will head for a November 30 release.

Arjun Rampal poses at the Kedarnath wrap-up bash. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Rampal poses at the Kedarnath wrap-up bash. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose for shutterbugs. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose for shutterbugs. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan all smiles with Sushant Singh Rajput at the wrap-up bash.(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan all smiles with Sushant Singh Rajput at the wrap-up bash.(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

A cute candid moment between Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) A cute candid moment between Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan with director Abhishek Kapoor.(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan with director Abhishek Kapoor.(Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sara has been keeping busy with the shooting of Simmba. She would be sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in the Rohit Shetty directorial. On the other hand, Sushant Singh Rajput has Drive and Chandamama Door Ke in his kitty, scheduled for a release in the coming months.

