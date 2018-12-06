Kedarnath screening: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Ishaan Khatter and others in attendance

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath is all set to hit the screens on December 7. Before the world gets to witness the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, B-towners have given their verdict on the film. The makers had organised a screening in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Some of the celebrities have already shared their verdict on social media. Arjun Rampal said,”Just saw #Kedarnath @Abhishekapoor beautiful. All performances top notch. #SaraAliKhan is so amazing in the climax. @itsSSR is always good all the best guys. @RonnieScrewvala good to see you. Go watch it.”

Raj Kundra wrote on Twitter,”All I can say is WOW! Take a bow @Abhishekapoor not an easy subject to make #Kedarnath but you nailed it! The visuals the effects the story it all came together so well! @itsSSR and @iSaraAliKhan so real so believable in your characters. A must watch friends a must watch! 👌👌”

Television actor Pooja Gor, who makes her debut with Kedarnath, thanked Abhishek Kapoor for the opportunity. She posted photos from the screening and tweeted,”Last night at the screening of #Kedarnath Feel fortunate to be a part of this lovely film with a soul. Cannot wait for everyone to see it. @Abhishekapoor thank you Gattu sir fr the opportunity.”

Kedarnath is a love story, with the 2013 Uttarakhand floods as its backdrop. It also marks the debut of Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

The screening saw the presence of debutants Anaya Pandey who wished Sara good luck through her Instagram post. Janhvi Kapoor walked in with Khushi Kapoor. During the Koffee with Karan episode, Janhvi had expressed that she is looking forward to Sara’s debut.

Ishaan Khatter was also spotted at the screening with his mother Neelima Azeem.

Check out photos from the screening:

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath releases on December 7.