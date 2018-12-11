Kedarnath actor Pooja Gor: It was a challenge to play such a complex character

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath is moving ahead steadily at the box office. While the lead actors made their mark, television star Pooja Gor has also surprised everyone with her performance. Playing Sara’s sister in the film, the actor is garnering appreciation for her debut in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Pooja shared that she is currently basking in all the positivity that’s coming her way.

“Every actor dreams of seeing themselves on the 70 mm screen. As for me, I have always maintained that I am open to good opportunities and roles that I have not done before. I met the team of Kedarnath almost two years back. And when I got the brief, I was so intrigued. I haven’t done anything like this before. It was a good movie with a great script and team. I think I just found the right key to unlock my Bollywood debut,” she shared with a smile.

As Pooja shared, a Bollywood debut is a dream for any actor, so it was surprising that she kept it a secret for so long. When asked what made her not announce it to the world earlier, the actor said, “I have never hired a PR as I always believe in letting my work talk for me. Also, it was my first film, so I did not want to jinx it. Anyway, there were so many roadblocks on the way to complete it. You won’t believe, for the longest time, even my parents didn’t know about it. I also wanted to see the film before I spoke about it. And then, of course, I wanted people to be surprised by my appearance when they went to the theatre to watch Kedarnath.”

Talking about her parents’ response to the film, the actor said, “They are over the moon (smiles). My first schedule required me to go to Kedarnath. Only a day before my tickets were being booked I told them that I have already signed the film. I could sense their happiness over the phone. They just couldn’t contain their excitement. After the release, they almost booked an entire theatre and took my relatives to watch the film. It was a very special moment for them. Since I am travelling for work, unfortunately, I couldn’t be with them to celebrate.”

While every actor is being lauded for their performance in Kedarnath, the film primarily was in the news as it was Sara’s debut. Pooja, on her part, shared that she had no qualms that the film was being promoted as Sara’s debut vehicle. “I knew exactly what I was getting into. I knew it’s Saras’s debut and I was not delusional for even a second. For me, I got to play a beautiful character. Having played strong roles on television, it was also a way to test myself. I haven’t enacted such a complex character yet. Also, I have been a fan of Gattu sir’s work from long. So I couldn’t deny working with him,” she said.

The 27-year-old has done titular roles like Pratigya and Roshni on the small screen. And for Pooja, there wasn’t much of a change in gears in the functioning of both mediums. She said, “There is not much of a difference when it comes to work. Television is a medium where we are bound by time. We shoot fast and a lot. In movies, there is a luxury of time. There’s no rush. You can give a lot more time to your preparation. And that also gives you a lot of creative freedom. Initially, I would get jittery that why are we working so araam se (laughs). But overall, when it comes to acting, every medium is the same for me.”

Pooja further shared that she is clear in her head about what she wants, and wouldn’t be running only after Bollywood. “Like I said, the medium is never going to be a barrier for me. I want to grow and excel as an actor with every character that I do. I would only like to attempt something different from my past roles. I will soon be back on television with Salman Khan produced series. We are going on floors with that soon. It’s a mini-series and every episode has been shot like a film. As an actor, you enjoy such challenges and opportunities,” concluded the actor.