Kedarnath, Kavacham, Next Enti and Subrahmanyapuram movie review and release: Highlights

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath is a love story set in the holy town during the year 2013 when massive floods devastated the region. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara.

Advertising

Kavacham, starring Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Kajal Aggarwal and Neil Nitin Mukesh is directed by Sreenivas Mamilla.

Next Enti stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sundeep Kishan and Navdeep in lead roles. The film is set in London and marks the Tollywood directorial debut of Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

Starring Sumanth, Subrahmanyapuram is a ‘devotional thriller’ that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Debutant director Santhossh Jagarlapudi has helmed the film.