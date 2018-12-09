Kedarnath, Kavacham, Next Enti and Subrahmanyapuram movie review and release: Highlightshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kedarnath-kavacham-next-enti-and-subrahmanyapuram-movie-review-release-live-updates-5482623/
Kedarnath, Kavacham, Next Enti and Subrahmanyapuram movie review and release: Highlights
Here's what critics, celebrities and fans said about Kedarnath, Kavacham, Next Enti and Subrahmanyapuram.
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath is a love story set in the holy town during the year 2013 when massive floods devastated the region. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara.
Kavacham, starring Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Kajal Aggarwal and Neil Nitin Mukesh is directed by Sreenivas Mamilla.
Next Enti stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sundeep Kishan and Navdeep in lead roles. The film is set in London and marks the Tollywood directorial debut of Bollywood filmmaker Kunal Kohli.
Starring Sumanth, Subrahmanyapuram is a ‘devotional thriller’ that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Debutant director Santhossh Jagarlapudi has helmed the film.
Kedarnath ban
A ban has been imposed on the screening of Kedarnath in seven districts of Uttarakhand in view of protests by Hindu outfits.
"Generally, films do not talk about sex openly but in our film, Next Enti, there is a lot of conversation around sex. It’s one of the rare films which addresses sex and how the new generation is approaching it. It talks about how they differentiate between love and sex and how it influences a relationship," Sundeep Kishan told indianexpress.com.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath could earn Rs 5 crore on the first day. Trade analyst Girish Johar said, "Set against the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath is a fictitious love story and this genre has always clicked with the audience. So, it is expected to pull people and earn Rs 5-6 crore on the day of its release.”
Planning to watch Subrahmanyapuram? Check out the trailer of Sumanth starrer
Kajal Aggarwal on Kavacham
"Kavacham is a thriller. It does have a love story but more than the focus on the love story, it’s a very fast paced, keeping you-on-the-edge-of-the-seat sort of a thriller. That is what I feel is quite exciting. The audience will definitely wonder about what happens next. Especially, post the interval, with twists and turns, different parts of the plot gets revealed," Kajal Aggarwal told indianexpress.com.
"When I heard the script, I was convinced that I should do Next Enti. It is a youthful subject which I haven’t done earlier in my career. The film is based in London. It talks about stereotyping women. For example, judging a woman based on her fashion choices. This film deals with the question of why everyone looks at women with some preconceived notion. It also talks about a woman’s right to make her own decisions. We show the challenges of the girls of the current generation through the journey of the female protagonist in this film," Tamannaah Bhatia told indianexpress.com.
There was clarity of intent and execution in Abhishek Kapoor’s terrific Kai Po Che, as it went about upholding the virtues and necessity of religious harmony. It took a clear stand. In trying to please everyone, Kedarnath loses edge, and leads to a tepid cop-out. It’s a weepie minus the tears.
“The incident took away so many lives and many also went missing. It was not an ordinary number. The scale of the disaster was huge in comparison. But sadly, in our country, there is a disparity between poor and rich people's death. It was mostly the lower-middle class people that lost everything in the flood, so no one talks about it. When someone goes to see Kedarnath, I want them to experience the calamity and feel the pain. Also, I want them to understand who we are as a nation. Above all religion, if one can sacrifice for mankind or help another, I think that's where the real goodness lies. I would be happy if I am able to pass these messages through my film,” Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.
Sundeep Kishan on Next Enti
How well do the Kedarnath stars know each other?
Kedarnath could Rs 5 crore on opening day
Planning to watch Subrahmanyapuram? Check out the trailer of Sumanth starrer
Kajal Aggarwal on Kavacham
Tamannaah Bhatia on Next Enti
Kedarnath: Our verdict
