Kedarnath: Five reasons to watch this Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan film

Kedarnath has been in news for many reasons. Apart from Sara Ali Khan who makes her big Bollywood debut, the film was also marred by controversies. But, ever since its trailer launched, the audience have been only impressed with the first look of this Abhishek Kapoor directorial.

Ahead of its release on December 7, here are five reasons to watch Kedarnath, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput:

1. Plot

How often do we have films based on real life natural disasters, and that too one which is still alive and fresh in our memories? Kedarnath, as its title suggests, is based on the devastating Uttarakhand floods of 2013, which wrecked havoc in northern India, leaving thousands dead and stranded. The makers of Kedarnath have kept this as the core of the plot, and weaved around it a love story of a rich Hindu girl and a humble Muslim boy who becomes her guide as she takes on a pilgrimage to the holy temple of Kedarnath. What happens to their bond when calamity strikes, is what Kedarnath is all about.

2. Sara Ali Khan

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara is the next big thing in Bollywood, at least that’s what we got a hint of during her first screen appearance in Koffee With Karan recently. She is polished and confident. Sara is finally gearing up to gather more admirers with her first release. And if the signs are anything to go by, she is here to stay.

3. Sushant Singh Rajput-Abhishek Kapoor combo

This actor-director impressed us with their 2013 critically acclaimed film Kai Po Che. And while we can credit Abhishek for introducing Bollywood to a good performer – Sushant, we are totally looking forward to seeing what this combination has to offer in yet another exciting film.

4. Thrilling moments

The trailer of Kedarnath gave a sneak peak into the heart-wrenching moments in the film. From the wide shots of the Himalayan valley and flash floods to the underwater sequences, the CGI in the film looks spot on. There are even moments of thrill, for example when Sushant holds on to Nandi, the bull’s horns for support when submerged in water, as Sara and her father cling onto him. If seen closely, there are mythological symbols too, like when the floods approach the main temple, the imagery is that of a Sheshnag, who is known to protect Lord Krishna.

5. Controversy

Much before its release, Kedarnath has already faced its share of controversies. Its shooting got stalled for sometime due to production dispute between Abhishek Kapoor and banner KriArk Entertainment. It later also faced trouble from some sections for allegedly promoting ‘love jihad’. So, if Kedarnath could manage to fight all odds, it definitely deserves a watch.