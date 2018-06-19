Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor is amused by Sara Ali Khan’s puppy face

Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath marks Sara Ali Khan’s debut in Bollywood. Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath marks Sara Ali Khan’s debut in Bollywood.

After Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak, one film we all are very excited about is Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath. The shoot of the film recently resumed after several hurdles. Director Abhishek Kapoor has been actively sharing photos of Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram account. The director recently posted a photo of Sara in which she can be seen making a puppy face. Amused by the look, Abhishek took a photo of the young actor and shared it on his Twitter account.

He wrote, “Found this lil puppy on set yestrday..she promises not to bite..Any takers? #saraalikhan #mood #kedarnath#kedarnaththemovie @rsvpmovies@guyintheskypictures @pragyadav#ronniescrewvala”

Sara looks tired in the photo. We can see her in bridal wear. Even her hands have henna applied on them. Amid all, we also noticed she has a bandage around her wrist, which makes us curious about the sequence.

Sara Ali Khan will share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. The film is a love story set in the backdrop of flash floods that wrecked Uttarakhand in June of 2013.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is all set to release on November 30, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd