Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

KBC contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan if Aishwarya Rai has taught him how to do the ‘ramp-walk’, here’s what he said

Inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Miss World win in 1994, her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan performed a ramp walk with a KBC 14 contestant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- Amitabh Bachchan- KBC14KBC 14 contestant Pooja Tripathi asks Amitabh Bachchan if Aishwayra Rai has taught him ram walk. (Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sony Entertainment Television/ Instagram)

On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 49th birthday today, expect some fun anecdotes on Amitabh Bachchan‘s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a new promo video for the show’s upcoming episode, posted by Sony Entertainment Television on social media, we see contestant Pooja Tripathi asking Amitabh if Aishwarya has taught him how to do the ‘ramp-walk’.

Pooja, sitting on the hot-seat, had a lighthearted discussion with Amitabh. She asked him, “Aapke ghar pe Aishwarya ma’am hai, kya unhone aapko ramp walk karna sikhaya hai (has Aishwarya ma’am taught you how to do the ramp walk)?” Amitabh responded, “Nahi (no).” Pooja asked him if he’ll do a ‘lion walk’ with her, and Amitabh obliged with a laugh.

The two then posed for the audience and were showered with love and received a standing ovation in return.

Amitabh Bachchan is known for the personal touch that he brings to his hosting style on the quiz show, with which he has been associated for two decades. In several episodes, the actor shares anecdotes about his family and old films. However, he rarely talks about his daughter-in-law Aishwarya in public and on social media, but the two of them are known to share a strong bond. Earlier, in a media interaction, when Amitabh was asked how life changed after Aishwarya entered the family, he said, “Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in.”

Amitabh and Aishwarya worked together in the Mohabbatein before Aishwarya tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan. She also appeared in a special dance number ‘Kajra Re’ for Abhishek and Amitabh’s movie Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s historical epic film Ponniyin Selvan: I.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:29:22 am
