scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan does not spare him if he is unavailable on call: ‘If you miss it, you are done’

A Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan how his wife Jaya Bachchan reacts if her calls go unanswered.

Amitabh-Bachchan-Jaya 1200Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing his personal stories on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. (Photo: Express Archive)

As always, Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan obliged a curious fan who wanted to know if the experiences that the superstar has at home are actually relatable. Contestant Bhupendra Chaudhary from Gujarat was excited to be on the show, and he asked Big B how his wife Jaya Bachchan reacts if her calls go unattended.

Big B went on to share, “I think all the male fraternity would agree to my condition. Udhar se phone aaye and if you miss the call, then you are done. It would happen that she would not be aware of my situation if I am busy at work. But according to her, whenever her calls come I have to be present.” Big B added, “So I thought of a way. I told my secretary to receive her calls and give her my information. But then it went to a different level. She would tell me, ‘So now to talk to you, I have to go through your secretary?'”

Also read |Did Jaya Bachchan ignore Kangana Ranaut in front of Anupam Kher? Fans call it an ‘awkward encounter’

Amitabh Bachchan often has candid conversations with contestants on KBC.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

On Thursday, Jaya Bachchan attended attended a special screening for the upcoming film Uunchai. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa, and has released in theatres on November 11. While Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t present at the event, Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan subbed in for him at the event together.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

Jaya Bachchan made headlines after a few fans observed that she ‘ignored’ actor Kangana Ranaut at the event.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 09:10:17 am
Next Story

Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units free electricity? Kisiki baap ki Diwali hai?… I tell voters, don’t fall for revdis’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

New mom Alia Bhatt brings baby girl home with husband Ranbir Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement