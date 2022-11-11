Amitabh Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan does not spare him if he is unavailable on call: ‘If you miss it, you are done’

As always, Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan obliged a curious fan who wanted to know if the experiences that the superstar has at home are actually relatable. Contestant Bhupendra Chaudhary from Gujarat was excited to be on the show, and he asked Big B how his wife Jaya Bachchan reacts if her calls go unattended.

Big B went on to share, “I think all the male fraternity would agree to my condition. Udhar se phone aaye and if you miss the call, then you are done. It would happen that she would not be aware of my situation if I am busy at work. But according to her, whenever her calls come I have to be present.” Big B added, “So I thought of a way. I told my secretary to receive her calls and give her my information. But then it went to a different level. She would tell me, ‘So now to talk to you, I have to go through your secretary?'”

Amitabh Bachchan often has candid conversations with contestants on KBC.

On Thursday, Jaya Bachchan attended attended a special screening for the upcoming film Uunchai. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra, and Danny Denzongpa, and has released in theatres on November 11. While Amitabh Bachchan wasn’t present at the event, Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan subbed in for him at the event together.

Jaya Bachchan made headlines after a few fans observed that she ‘ignored’ actor Kangana Ranaut at the event.