KBC 18’s question has Amitabh Bachchan-Ajmal Kasab connect; stumps Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol

Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered with the first episode of Season 18 on Monday, August 10, and it featured Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta with host Amitabh Bachchan. Since this was a special episode where the actors were promoting the upcoming Batwara 1947, the winnings were supposed to go to a charitable foundation. During the episode, the actors found themselves stuck at the 13th question for Rs 25 lakh. The question had to do with a popular Hindi poet, who has a special connection with the Hindi film industry and Amitabh Bachchan.

The question was – Which Urdu poet wrote the famous lines, ‘Kabhi kisi ko mukammal jahan nahi milta, kahin zamin kahin aasmaan nahi milta?’ The options were – Akbar Allahabadi, Jaun Elia, Nida Fazli, Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 18. Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 18.

Even before checking the options, Preity claimed that the lines were in the film Mirza Ghalib, and Aamir agreed with her. But after checking the options, they quickly realised that they were going in the wrong direction. At this point, they had only one lifeline left – MahaFlip. As per this lifeline, they can change the question they have gotten, and they will then be presented with two questions, out of which, they can choose which one to answer.

The contestants opted for this lifeline, and skipped this question. When Amitabh Bachchan asked them to guess the answer, they went with Faiz Ahmed Faiz, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Nida Fazli.

The lines were written by the poet as a part of his book, and the poem was later turned into a ghazal for the 1981 film Ahista Ahista. The music of the ghazal was composed by Khayyam, with vocals by Asha Bhosle and Bhupinder Singh.

Nida Fazli’s lines were also narrated by Amitabh Bachchan in Silsila

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Nida Fazli had shared that it was filmmaker Kamal Amrohi who came across his poem in his published works, as he was on the lookout for a new writer for his film Razia Sultan, as the original writer Jan Nisar Akhtar, Javed Akhtar’s father, had died. Kamal chose a few of Nida’s poems for the film. But this poem in particular ended up in another film.

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Yash Chopra and Sibte Hassan Rizvi both liked this poem and wanted to include it in their respective films – Silsila and Ahista Ahista. However, since Sibte Hassan Rizvi had approached Nida first, he chose to give the poem to him for a song. Later, Yash used the poem in spoken word, as a dialogue in Silsila, which was voiced by Amitabh Bachchan. Nida had written another song for Silsila as well, which was recorded in Yash’s wife Pamela Chopra’s voice, but it did not end up in the film.

Nida has famously written songs like ‘Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya’ from Sarfarosh, and ‘Ghar Se Masjid’ from Tamanna.

When Nida Fazli was accused of comparing Amitabh Bachchan to Ajmal Kasab

Back in 2013, Nida found himself at the center of a controversy when he wrote a piece comparing the image of ‘angry young man’ to Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists responsible for the 26/11 attack. As per PTI, he had written, “Why was Amitabh given the title of the angry young man? He was just a created toy, just like Ajmal Kasab. One was created by Salim-Javed and the other was made by Hafiz Mohammad Saeed. The toy has been hanged but the toy-maker is free.”

Nida explained to PTI that his words were taken out of context as many said that he was drawing a comparison between Amitabh Bachchan and Ajmal Kasab. He clarified and said, “I was referring to image of the angry young man here. Also, I feel the angry young man image shouldn’t have been restricted to the 70s only. Why is only Amitabh called the angry young man? Have we forgotten 74-year-old Anna Hazare? I feel there is more anger today than it was then.”

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He added, “I never called Amitabh a terrorist. To create controversy the media twisted whatever I had said and started a new debate. I was talking about the image of the angry young man, not Amitabh. He is a fine artiste with multiple talents. But just like every other artiste, he too has some limitations.”

Nida Fazli died of a heart attack in 2016, at 78.