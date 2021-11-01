KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif dance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Akshay Kumar surprises Big B

Actors Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty will be the guests on the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 this Friday. As it’s the Diwali season, there is promise of much light, cheer and fun as the trio will take charge of the hot seat and play the game along with host Amitabh Bachchan. The trio are in the midst of promoting their film Sooryavanshi.

Apart from playing the game, there will be several memorable moments from the show, including a video of Katrina Kaif cleaning the sets of Sooryavanshi, as well as Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina dancing to the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Akshay will share his journey before entering films, and dance to the song Saara Zamana from Yaarana. Big B will also praise the team for their contribution to entertainment.

Amitabh got a fun surprise as Akshay Kumar walked onto the KBC 13 sets while wearing a jacket fitted with lights to perform to the blockbuster, Sara Zamana from Yaarana (1981). “Akshay went backstage, and came back wearing a jacket with lights on it. Amitji noted that Akshay was wearing a battery-operated jacket. He recalled that during the shoot, he had to wear a 220-watt jacket with a live wire in it. He joked that while people felt he was dancing, he was getting shocks in reality,” KBC director Arun Sheshkumar reveals.

Akshay Kumar (Photo: PR Handout) Akshay Kumar (Photo: PR Handout)

Not just this, Rohit Shetty will also request Bachchan to sign a blog he wrote for Rohit’s mother and unveil some unknown facts about his father’s relationship with the veteran actor.

Rohit Shetty with Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: PR Handout) Rohit Shetty with Amitabh Bachchan (Photo: PR Handout)

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty donate the proceeds from the winning amount to, ‘Bharat Ke Veer’, a government website which helps the families of the soldiers who have passed while serving the country.

Sooryavanshi is all set for a November 5 release. Touted as the big Diwali blockbuster, the actioner will face heat from Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals, which will hit the big screen around the same time.