Kay Kay Menon reacts to Richa Chadha’s controversial Galwan tweet, says people should respect ‘men, women in uniform’

Actor Richa Chadha found herself at the centre of a controversy after tweeting about the Galwan conflict. She didn’t just face backlash from people on social media, but also from her industry colleagues. After Akshay Kumar, actor Kay Kay Menon expressed his disappointment with what Richa wrote.

The Special OPS actor shared a screenshot of Richa’s tweet, and wrote that one must respect the nation’s armed forces. He tweeted, “Our brave men& women in uniform, put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude, in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! वंदे मातरम!!🇮🇳🙏.”

Our brave men& women in uniform,put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude,in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! वंदे मातरम!!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/5mqbYfb8Ue — KayKay Menon🇮🇳 (@kaykaymenon02) November 24, 2022

Luv Sinha had also reacted to Richa’s tweet and had written on Twitter, “Glad to see @akshaykumar sir speak out when “woke” liberals like her disrespect our valiant soldiers. She needs to realize that doing a few movies doesn’t make her an authority on the armed forces.”

Glad to see @akshaykumar sir speak out when “woke” liberals like her disrespect our valiant soldiers. She needs to realize that doing a few movies doesn’t make her an authority on the armed forces. https://t.co/28XWMdFX9t — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) November 24, 2022

Our Army and the Armed forces should always be respected and never insulted. @RichaChadha plz #IndiaFirst pic.twitter.com/SZvaOtKMEv — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 24, 2022

Richa’s now-deleted original tweet was a reaction to a statement by Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who had commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Richa had shared her views about the same and had written, “Galwan says Hi”. In June 2020, 20 Indian soldiers were died in the Galwan clashes.

Richa eventually apologised for her tweet, and wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”

She continued, “She added, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”