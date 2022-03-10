Kaun Pravin Tambe trailer: Rahul Dravid chooses Tambe’s story over Sachin Tendulkar’s in stirring Shreyas Talpade film

Shreyas Talpade returns as an aspiring cricketer who believes age is just a number in Kaun Pravin Tambe? The film celebrates the extraordinary journey of cricketer Pravin Tambe, a right-armed leg spinner, who made his cricket league debut at the age of 41, not having played any international or even first class cricket before that.

Starring Shreyas and helmed by Jayprad Desai, Kaun Pravin Tambe is a modern-day fable of an underdog who fought against his destiny and triumphed over it at an age when most cricketers hang up their boots.

Shreyas, who last lent his voice to Allu Arjun for the Hindi dubbing of Pushpa: The Rise, took to his social media platforms on Thursday to launch the trailer of Kaun Pravin Tambe? He wrote, “”Bas ek aur over” karte karte duniya ki sabse badi league tak pahunch gaye! Wah Pravin Tambe, kya story hai aapki! It’s never too late to start, they say…”

The trailer starts with Rahul Dravid talking about Pravin Tambe, and is followed by one motivational scene after another. Pravin, who is an active cricketer, is a part of Rajasthan Royals IPL team and will be seen playing in this season also. In fact, he has entered the IPL Covid-19 safety bubble from today.

The actor, who came to the limelight with his cricket-centric Iqbal, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, added, “Started out my career as Iqbal and 18 years later I am back on the field as Pravin Tambe. This one is extra special because of this man’s journey, his struggles, his wins. You loved me as Iqbal, I hope you love me as Pravin Tambe too. I hope I can live up to your story @tambepravin. Presenting to you our labor of love #KaunPravinTambe.”

The trailer is not only entertaining and thrilling but also emotionally stirring as it makes you believe that it is never too late to dream and make them your reality. Kaun Pravin Tambe? will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 1,in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Along with Shreyas Talpade, the film also features actors like Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil cast in pivotal roles.