Kaun Pravin Tambe: Shreyas Talpade-starrer gets a release date

Shreyas Talpade is all set to play cricketer Pravin Tambe in Kaun Pravin Tambe?. The biopic will premiere on April 1, 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kiran Yadnyopavit.

The makers shared in a statement, “The film will give a unique insight into the life and passion of the leg spinner who started playing for Rajasthan Royals at the age of 41with just dreams in his eyes and an untiring tenacity to prove his love for the sport.”

The movie will also feature Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chaterjee and Anjali Patil in pivotal roles.

Sharing a poster of Kaun Pravin Tambe? on Instagram, Shreyas Talpade wrote, “Kaun hai Pravin Tambe? Cricket ka most experienced debutante, and the most inspiring cricket story never told.”

Talking about the film, cricketer Pravin Tambe said in a statement, “I feel humbled that my story has inspired so many and now has been made into a film. My only wish is that more and more people get inspired to live their dreams and never underestimate their potential no matter what their circumstances are and never give up. My family & loved ones can’t wait to see my story come alive, and for me, it is going to be a very special day!”

Shreyas Talpade talked about playing Pravin Tambe and said, “After 17 years of playing the lead in Iqbal, I feel very fortunate that I am portraying Pravin on screen. The role and the story provided me with an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I loved & treasured every minute of filming. I am very grateful to Bootroom Sports and Fox Star Studios and our immensely talented director Jayprad who envisioned me in this role. It’s an honour to represent Pravin and I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort from all of us. I hope our audiences not only enjoy the film but are touched & inspired by it.”

Kaun Pravin Tambe? will release on Disney Plus Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.