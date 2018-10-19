KBC 10 contestant Nambala Ravi Kumar: Want to make Amitabh Bachchan biopic, cast Sushant Singh Rajput

KBC 10 contestant Nambala Ravi Kumar won Rs 25 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Nambala Ravi Kumar on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10’s hot seat on Tuesday. The 47-year-old managed to take Rs 25 lakh from the game show. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Ravi shared that being on KBC 10 was a lifetime experience for him.

“While there is not much a craze for television shows in my hometown, I have always been a KBC fan. I have been trying to get through the auditions for seven years now. When I managed to clear it, I couldn’t believe my luck. It was like a dream being on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Even when I close my eyes now, I can visualise the entire episode in front of me. It was an unforgettable experience,” he shared with a smile.

The Public Sector Unit Employee from Odisha credited the game show for building his career. He said, “I failed my graduation and felt that life would go nowhere. I did a technical course and got a job. But I was always trying to find a good job that could feed my family well. When I got interested in KBC, I started studying and got hooked to general knowledge. When I gave my public sector exams, I scored full marks in the GK paper and that gave me my dream job. I will always be thankful to the show for helping me give my family a good lifestyle.”

Talking about his prize money, Ravi had a very interesting idea to share, “I wish I could have won Rs 7 crore. I really wanted to make a biopic on Amitabh ji. There was no trend of biopic a few years back. And I had this idea that his story deserves to be told. I had even thought of signing Sushant Singh Rajput for the same. Let’s see when the dream gets successful.”

Lastly sharing his experience with the megastar, the contestant said, “How many celebrities manage to connect with people so deeply? Amitabh ji has an aura of a superstar but he is still the most grounded man. He has soul connect with all his fans. I really hope he continues to entertain us for years.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

