Sharks explain Amitabh Bachchan why Anupam Mittal is nicknamed ‘Gyannath ji’: ‘Koi pitcher aata hai…’

The sharks of Shark Tank India will grace the finale week of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. The sharks, who listen to pitches, will be seen pitching to Amitabh Bachchan for the hot seat. Aman said that he is from Delhi and added, “Hume seat se bahut lagaav hota hai.”

When Anupam Mittal was seated on the hotseat, Amitabh asked the sharks about why they call Anupam ‘gyan nath ji.’ Peyush Bansal answered the question and said, “Koi pitcher aata hai, usko apne business ke baare mein itna nahi pata hota jitna inko pata hota hai, ye bidh jaate hain uske sath. Aur agar us pitcher ne koi jawab idhar udhar kardia na to ye bhaisab usko chhodte nahi hain.” (When a pitcher comes, Anupam knows about his business more than the pitcher himself. And if the pitcher gives a wrong answer, he doesn’t spare him at all).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Anupam also revealed that once someone recognized him and started sharing their pitch while he was riding the roller coaster in Disneyland. He said, “We were in Disneyland with my daughter and someone in the roller coaster ride recognized me and started with the pitch while the ride was on.” Anupam is the founder of Shaadi.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Bansal also spoke about his journey and said, “I started with the garage as I wanted to reach Bill Gates’ level. In 2010, I read a statement that India is the ‘Blind Capital’ and I found a vision and started working towards Lenskart, there is still a lot left to do and I want to keep doing as much as I can.” Bansal is the co-founder of Lenskart.com.

Namita Thapar also pitched for the hotseat and said, “I deserve to sit on the hotseat first because, I am such a big fan of yours that I got married to a man who is your fan as well, and I even named my sons Jay and Veeru.”

Vineeta Singh is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Aman Gupta is the co-founder of boAt. The second season of Shark Tanks India is all set to release on January 2.