Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the cop who caught terrorist Abu Salem

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be seen quizzing DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a clip shared by Sony TV on their social media account, Rupin reveals that he was one of the officers who caught terrorist Abu Salem.

Amitabh asks him in the video, “Aapne ek bohot hi khaufnaak, wanted terrorist ko pakda tha (You caught a deadly, wanted terrorist)?” and to this Rupin, reveals “Abu Salem. He was behind the Bombay (Mumbai) blasts.”

The video also goes on to show Rupin’s colleagues praising him, to which Amitabh says, “Sir bohot mushkil kaam hota hai, logon ke hriday ko jeetna (It is a very difficult task to win peoples’ hearts). Well done sir.” As per reports, Rupin played an important role in Abu’s extradition from Portugal in 2005.

In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Big B revealed why he returns to the show every year. “The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season,” he said.

He shared that even after all these years, he gets nervous while shooting for KBC. “It’s bhayankar (very terrifying). My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show, motivates us to take it forward,” he said.

Amitabh will soon be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The movie is slated to release on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, Bachchan’s upcoming films include Goodbye, Uunchai, Project K, among others.