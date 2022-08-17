scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the cop who caught terrorist Abu Salem

Kaun Banega Crorepati will host the cop who was responsible for arresting terrorist Abu Salem.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 4:49:14 pm
Amitabh BachchanActor Amitabh Bachchan will play with DGP Nagaland Rubin Sharma. (Photo/Youtube)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan will be seen quizzing DGP Nagaland Rupin Sharma in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a clip shared by Sony TV on their social media account, Rupin reveals that he was one of the officers who caught terrorist Abu Salem.

Amitabh asks him in the video, “Aapne ek bohot hi khaufnaak, wanted terrorist ko pakda tha (You caught a deadly, wanted terrorist)?” and to this Rupin, reveals “Abu Salem. He was behind the Bombay (Mumbai) blasts.”

The video also goes on to show Rupin’s colleagues praising him, to which Amitabh says, “Sir bohot mushkil kaam hota hai, logon ke hriday ko jeetna (It is a very difficult task to win peoples’ hearts). Well done sir.” As per reports, Rupin played an important role in Abu’s extradition from Portugal in 2005.

Also Read |KBC 14: Can you answer this Rs 1 crore question that made Ayush Garg quit the show?

In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, Big B revealed why he returns to the show every year. “The people who come on set here. They are the ones who get me back. The way they welcome me when I enter the stage, and the way they encourage the contestants who are on the hot seat. That’s what makes me come back season after season,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

He shared that even after all these years, he gets nervous while shooting for KBC. “It’s bhayankar (very terrifying). My hands and legs shake when I come on the set. I wonder if I will be able to do it or not. How will it all happen? Every day I am scared, thinking about how I will conduct myself. However, when I see the audience here, I feel motivated. Whenever I come (on the set), the very first thing I do is thank them. It is because of them that we are here. The way they show their interest and love for the show, motivates us to take it forward,” he said.

Also Read |Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amitabh will soon be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The movie is slated to release on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, Bachchan’s upcoming films include Goodbye, Uunchai, Project K, among others.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 04:49:14 pm

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'

2

As its spy ship docks in Sri Lanka port, Beijing says: ‘This is life’

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

4

Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
HashtagPolitics | BJP launches 'Desh ki Badli Soch' campaign to laud Modi...
Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Explained

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

New Bihar law minister Kartikeya Singh faces arrest in kidnapping case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

ED to name Jacqueline as accused in money laundering case

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Ratan Tata backed start-up to empower senior citizens

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement